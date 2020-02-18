The House of Representatives, won by Democrats in the 2018 wave, has passed dozens of progressive policies, including landmark legislation on equal pay and a major bill on climate change. But unless Democrats win a majority in the U.S. Senate in 2020, those bills will continue to gather dust.

In the states, congressional district maps are on the line as the 2020 Census will trigger redistricting. Democrats’ only hope to guard against the sort of gerrymandering that has taken place in Ohio and North Carolina is to win big in state legislatures.

One state to watch is Texas, where Democrats need to pick up nine seats in the state House to end a nearly 20-year Republican hold on the legislature.

If Texas Democrats continue to gain momentum, 2018 will be seen as a turning point. Former representative Beto O’Rourke nearly defeated Ted Cruz in Texas’s closest U.S. Senate race in 40 years. O’Rourke’s momentum and his campaign’s success in appealing to new voters helped Texas Democrats clinch victories in the U.S. House, the Texas State House and important local offices, including judgeships.

Several U.S. House races in Texas will be key as Democrats look to maintain their majority. Amid a rash of retirements, Democrats are hoping to win House seats in at least a half dozen districts.

For years there has been talk of turning Texas blue — or at least purple. Local organizations such as Battleground Texas, Move Texas and the Texas Organizing Project, alongside numerous Latino and African American community groups, have been working cycle after cycle to build a progressive majority. In 2018, they brought Texas closer to purple than the Lone Star State has appeared in decades. A growing youth and Hispanic population, and nearly 2 million more voters registered since 2016, suggests the opportunity to go at least a shade toward blue this year.

Progressive candidates such as Jessica Cisneros and Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez are looking to win by building on the grass-roots work of these organizations and supercharging it with targeted outreach to Latino voters.

Cisneros, a progressive immigration lawyer, has the backing of liberal groups including Justice Democrats, Emily’s List and the Sunrise Movement. She also has endorsements from Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Pramila Jayapal as well as from Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Their support is easy to understand: Cisneros is a young Latina who is not taking corporate PAC money. She supports progressive policies such as Medicare-for-all. And she has a compelling personal story: Cisneros interned for Cuellar in 2014 and is running an insurgent campaign against her former boss.

Nominating such candidates might help Texas Democrats boost turnout statewide among young people and voters of color.

Meanwhile, about a dozen Democrats are competing to challenge Cornyn for his Senate seat. Tzintzún Ramirez, too, has a compelling case.

Like Cisneros, Tzintzún Ramirez is a young, progressive Latina. She supports progressive policies such as the Green New Deal and legalizing marijuana, which have majority support in Texas, according to Data for Progress.

Tzintzún Ramirez founded an organization called Jolt, geared toward mobilizing young Latinos in Texas. Before that, she co-founded the Workers Defense Project, a labor organization that protects construction workers, including undocumented immigrants.

Her expertise has also been tested: She wrote a plan to turn out Latino voters that the O’Rourke campaign utilized in 2018.

Progressive Texans will need to leverage these coalitions and grass-roots enthusiasm across the ballot in November. The same goes for progressives in Colorado, Arizona and other states with Senate and state-level seats in play.

Change comes from the bottom up as well as the top down. In 2020, that means that down-ballot races deserve attention.