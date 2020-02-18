After days of scuffling with Sanders and receiving criticism from Warren for spending millions to blanket the airwaves, Bloomberg is sure to be on the receiving end of a barrage of attacks. Bloomberg has yet to confront critics of his mammoth self-funding operation, his past record of support for Republican candidates, his stop-and-frisk policy as mayor and/or his treatment of women in his business. Bloomberg has also sounded a very sympathetic note toward China and Russia, causing my colleague Josh Rogin considerable angst: “Bloomberg’s misunderstanding of history, false equivalence and sympathy for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s perspective is troubling as he now vies to be the leader of the free world.”

Bloomberg is not the only one likely to be a target. Sanders so far has escaped the kind of grilling other contenders have received on past statements and positions, biographical data, experience and the practicalities of their programs (i.e. How are you going to get it done?). It is time for moderators and candidates to press him on everything, from his broken promise to release all medical records to his lavishing praise on the Soviet Union in the late 1980s (and on autocrats in our own hemisphere more recently) to his blithe dismissal of questions about how to pay for his proposals. In defense of his electability, he has promised a flood of new voters, so it is fair to ask when they are supposed to show up, why the party should bank on unreliable voters and why his candidacy would not trigger an even bigger turnout for President Trump.

Given the presence of Bloomberg and the heightened scrutiny warranted as we move into the thick of the race, it would be helpful as the number of candidates shrinks and the scrutiny of each increases that moderators allow for longer answers and responses rather than cram in more questions. Allowing candidates to escape tough questions by filibustering for one minute and 15 seconds (as has been the designated time period in the latest debates) does nothing to enhance voters’ understanding of the candidates’ views and records. Likewise, the moderators should be less persnickety about cutting off candidates mid-sentence to call time.

With so much at stake, I would recommend candidates simply refuse to answer questions about how they “turn around” their campaigns, whether they have enough money or why they cannot reach some segment of the electorate. Those questions have been asked and answered (respectively: “It’s early”; “I’ll have enough money, but not the most”; and “Voters are just getting to know me.”). Moreover, asking candidates to play pundit is a waste of time. Worse, they encourage voters to try to play pundit, leading to nonsensical calculations about electability, a topic about which no one has definitive information.

If they stop asking silly questions, moderators might have time to have a more detailed discussion on race and gender. What we have yet to see is some introspection from candidates about past votes (e.g., Biden and Sanders voted for the 1994 crime bill) and attitudes on policing (e.g., Klobuchar’s prosecutorial record, Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk policy). What the candidates did and said five or 10 or 20 years ago is important, but more critical is what, if anything, they would do differently on matters that have now come under criticism; how they have tried to make amends for past errors; how they staff their campaign and public offices; and how they address the deeply ingrained and erroneous belief among many white males that they are the greatest victims of discrimination. Simply put: What have the candidates learned, and what can we expect from them on issues of discrimination, inclusion and inequality? Will any of them pledge to pick a nonwhite running mate?

Voters need to spend some quality time watching all candidates get vetted and debating the issue hanging over the primary race (and our politics more generally) in America.