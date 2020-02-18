President Donald Trump said Tuesday he knows the identity of the author known as “Anonymous,” the senior administration official who wrote an inside-the-White House account that painted the president as inept and dangerous.
Trump’s claim comes as speculation has grown inside Washington about the identity of the official who penned the book “A Warning” as well as an eviscerating 2018 essay in The New York Times about the president’s “misguided impulses”
“I know who it is,” Trump told reporters. “I can’t tell you that. ..We won’t get into it.”

In case you don’t know by now, when Trump says he knows something but can’t tell you, it means he doesn’t know it.

* Annie Linskey, Jenna Johnson, and Holly Bailey report on the challenge of suddenly becoming a contending candidate:

Amy Klobuchar is scrambling to hire for basic jobs that other campaigns filled months ago, including “Nevada operations director.” She had no campaign bus in Nevada, so staffers had to drive the one in New Hampshire 2,700 miles to get there. She lacked expertise on the Nevada caucuses, so her Iowa specialist has been put on the task.
In a sense, the senator is living the dream of the underdog candidate: Klobuchar (D-Minn.) transformed an electric debate moment into an unexpected third place finish in New Hampshire, catapulting her overnight into the top tier of Democratic candidates.
But as she seeks to turn that magic moment into something more, the question is whether it’s too late and the challenge too big. “We’re putting the airplane together as we’re flying it,” said one adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly.

And Super Tuesday, where a large chunk of the delegates are at stake, is coming up quickly.

* Mark Murray reports on a new NBC News poll showing that Bernie Sanders has jumped to a double digit lead nationally in the primary, with Mike Bloomberg gaining ground as well.