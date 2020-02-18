Amy Klobuchar is scrambling to hire for basic jobs that other campaigns filled months ago, including “Nevada operations director.” She had no campaign bus in Nevada, so staffers had to drive the one in New Hampshire 2,700 miles to get there. She lacked expertise on the Nevada caucuses, so her Iowa specialist has been put on the task.In a sense, the senator is living the dream of the underdog candidate: Klobuchar (D-Minn.) transformed an electric debate moment into an unexpected third place finish in New Hampshire, catapulting her overnight into the top tier of Democratic candidates.But as she seeks to turn that magic moment into something more, the question is whether it’s too late and the challenge too big. “We’re putting the airplane together as we’re flying it,” said one adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly.
And Super Tuesday, where a large chunk of the delegates are at stake, is coming up quickly.
