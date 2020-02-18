Say what you will about former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, but he is ready for Super Tuesday. He has ground organization in each state. More important, he has been bombarding the states for weeks with advertising. Consider Virginia, one of the Super Tuesday states with no home-state favorite. While only 25 percent of voters have made up their minds, according to a Monmouth poll released Tuesday, Bloomberg is tied with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at 22 percent, well ahead of candidates who have been running for a year or more. Among African American voters, only four candidates are in double digits: former vice president Joe Biden (37 percent), Sanders (18 percent), Bloomberg (also 18 percent) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg (10 percent).

Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, “in a Sooner Survey poll, 20% of past Oklahoma Democratic primary voters said they’d vote for Bloomberg on March 3, followed by 14% for Bernie Sanders, 12% for Joe Biden and 11% for Pete Buttigieg.”

I’ll go out on a limb here: Unless you have money to go up on the air in some or all of the Super Tuesday states and can get out of single digits with nonwhite voters, you aren’t going to win and possibly will not meet the 15 percent threshold in many of these states.

A Telemundo poll from Nevada adds some interesting data points: Biden leads among Hispanic voters with 34 percent, followed by Sanders at 31 percent. Everyone else is in single digits with this critical part of the electorate. It will be impossible to do well both in Nevada and states such as Texas and California without a healthy share of the Hispanic vote.

Does that mean only these candidates have a shot at the nomination (either a majority or a plurality)? No, because we have two weeks to go and plenty can change before then. However, what happens at Wednesday’s debate and in the Nevada caucuses and South Carolina primary will largely set the field of plausible contenders for Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg is not on the ballot in the pre-March 3 states, so his debate performance(s) take on added importance. He has yet to be tested, and for that reason, virtually everyone, including the moderators, has reason to pounce. Keep in mind as well that what the media perceive as a weak performance may not come across that way with voters who have a long history with a candidate. Biden has been given a lot of slack from voters who have known him for decades; Bloomberg may not have that luxury.

For the rest of the contenders, a fourth- or fifth-place finish in Nevada or South Carolina with a smidgen of the nonwhite vote is not going to put you in a position to win on Super Tuesday. Indeed, if the results are not there, the money is likely to disappear, making it that much harder to have a respectable showing on March 3.