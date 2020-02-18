Bloomberg struck back on Monday, taking issue with Sanders’s aggressive and sometime abusive online attack dogs:

We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of "energy" is not going to get us there. https://t.co/bPuUZMs2d6 pic.twitter.com/Tdp6mpWjcX — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 17, 2020

The fight escalated when Bloomberg campaign chief Kevin Sheekey tweeted, “At this point the primary is Bernie’s to lose, and ours to win. No one else really has the math to win. @BernieSanders knows this. @realDonaldTrump does as well. It’s why both are attacking Mike.” (The assertion is preposterous, of course, because Sanders has 21 delegates, second only to former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has 22).

To bolster the case that the Sanders campaign’s venom flows not just from random supporters, Bloomberg’s campaign then released a statement with actual tweets from Sanders aides Briahna Joy Gray, David Sirota and Nina Turner. (Turner, for example, has accused former vice president Joe Biden of “betraying” black voters; Sirota fanned a false allegation that Biden wanted to cut Social Security.)

On one hand, this tussle seems like a transparent attempt to get into a one-on-one battle, relegating everyone else to also-ran status. Nevertheless, each is pointing to actual weaknesses in his opponent.

The stop-and-frisk program, as well as Bloomberg’s alleged corporate culture of sexism and ensuing civil settlements (with nondisclosure clauses to keep people from speaking out), are legitimate areas of inquiry. By the same token, Sanders’s 2016 campaign was similarly accused of being hostile toward women; his aides — not random tweeps — have aggressively gone after critics and generated talking points attacking Warren as “elitist.” If Sanders is going to plead ignorance on all of this, one has to question how attentive a manager he is and what type of atmosphere he fosters. It is interesting that when Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) entered the race, her treatment of staff became a major issue while virtually no scrutiny was directed to Sanders.

Quite possibly, the cross-claims and counter-claims will turn off voters from both the white, male septuagenarians — either boosting one of the female candidates or Biden, whose support in the African American community is strong (though his championing of the 1994 crime bill, supported by white and black lawmakers at the time, has come under fire). It may also give ammunition to Buttigieg, whose own record on race is a sore point, but who routinely accuses political insiders of bickering among themselves and paying less attention to the rest of the country than they do to one another.

How should Democrats view all of this? First, unlike the Republican Party, they are not about to tolerate someone who is viewed as misogynistic or insensitive — let alone biased — on race. Whomever they select must not simply be acceptable to nonwhites and women, but able to generate high enthusiasm among these critical constituents.

Second, even those with imperfect records can raise legitimate points about other candidates. Biden, despite his vote on the crime bill, is entitled to raise the employment environment for women working both for Bloomberg and Sanders. Sanders voted for the crime bill as well, but that does not disqualify him from taking issue with stop-and-frisk. It is all fair game.

Finally, not all offenses are equal, and not all should be disqualifying for office, especially if a candidate has learned from their errors and changed their views or conduct. A lifetime of close relations with the African American community or an impeccable record on policies affecting women (e.g., spearheading the Violence Against Women Act) should not be marred by an isolated vote or incident. (A pattern of conduct is another matter.)

Democrats may complain that it is unfair they have to be near perfect on race and gender while President Trump gets away with a steady drumbeat of misogynistic comments, boasting about sexual assault and a long list of credible women complaining of sexual misconduct. However, that is because Democrats care more about and need the votes of women and nonwhite voters. In 2020, that means turning these voters out in greater numbers than ever before, even if it means taking a pass on someone who has run a workplace abusive toward women or supported blatantly racist policies. That may be a price worth paying if the most important goal is beating Trump.