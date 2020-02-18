In a society founded on principles of religious liberty, he called to ban Muslims from entering the United States. In a society that claims to reject racism, Trump is a bigot who praises those who march alongside Klansmen and neo-Nazis. In a society that claims to reject sexism, he is a sexist who has boasted about committing sexual assault. And in a society that claims to reject bullying, lying and callousness toward the worst off, Trump is a walking master class in all three.

But it’s not just that Trump violates our collective values. He also attacks the very institutions of our democracy. He is politicizing the rule of law. He has committed clear abuses of power and sneers at efforts to hold him accountable. He undermines the freedom of the press with threats and intimidation. He is precisely what our Founding Fathers warned us about — the reason they put checks and balances in place.

As never before in American history, voters face some disturbingly straightforward questions as they head to the ballot box this November. What’s the price of your values? Would you sell our democracy? And what abuses are you willing to accept so long as your stock portfolio grows? So far, the answers aren’t reassuring.

Between now and November, Trump will continue to betray American values as he has for the past three years. He will spread unhinged conspiracy theories. He will lie dozens of times per day. He will continue his calls to investigate or jail political opponents because they are his rivals. He will engage in corruption and self-dealing, using public office for private enrichment.

If all Americans were actually willing to vote according to their values, Trump’s candidacy would already be dead. But here’s the unfortunate truth: We are a country full of millions of people who are willing to look the other way and abandon our values so long as the stock market goes up, our 401(k)s soar and the economy shows no sign of slowing down.

None of Trump’s awful behaviors is as likely to damage his reelection prospects as much as a one-percentage-point drop in GDP growth. A weaker-than-expected jobs report in October 2020 would almost certainly hurt Trump’s reelection prospects more than a few more kids dying in detention camps at the border. Enough voters have already chosen their wallets over our values. They are a key voting bloc that has given Trump a (narrow) path to reelection despite his appalling, disqualifying behavior. They are his amoral secret weapon.

Sure, Trump’s disqualifying behavior has had a political effect. Given the historic relationship between economic performance and approval ratings, Trump’s reelection chances should be higher based on economics alone. There are clearly plenty of voters who like the economy but loathe Trump. Millions will vote against him on the basis of values.

Nonetheless, we can no longer ignore an unsettling fact. Many American voters simultaneously believe Trump is a dangerous bigot unfit for office and that he should be reelected so long as the economy stays on track. Those voters will likely cast the deciding votes.

Yet the assumptions underlying such a stance are flawed. First, these voters are wrong on the economics. Growth in the first three years of the Trump administration have been basically the same as the last three years under Barack Obama, and job growth is lower for Trump than for Obama during that same period. To prolong the economic recovery started under Obama’s presidency, Trump’s spending and tax bill have saddled U.S. taxpayers with trillion-dollar deficits for the foreseeable future. It’s a sugar high that won’t last.

Second, and even worse, Trump’s amoral voters are heavily discounting the possibility of catastrophic risk that comes with an intellectually incurious, temperamentally unfit president. So far, we’ve been lucky. Iran’s missiles didn’t kill anyone, North Korea hasn’t launched a nuke, and the Wuhan coronavirus hasn’t become a full-blown pandemic (yet).

But when our luck runs out at some point — and it will — those voters who fixated on their 401(k)s may live to regret the consequences of their choice. By making a Faustian bargain in the short term, they’re sealing a far worse long-term fate for both their wallets and our values.

You don’t have to love Democrats to vote to protect democracy. And you don’t have to hate Trump’s economy to vote against his attack on our values. But if you rationalize a vote for Trump to fatten your wallet while sacrificing your values, you should keep in mind that you may be voting to sacrifice both.