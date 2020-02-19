“Mayor Pete will be talking,” a voice told me, coming from I could not tell where, “and then suddenly his tie will be waving in the air! Or Mike Bloomberg will clear his throat, about to answer, but then an invisible hand will make an unexpected adjustment to his microphone! Imagine, an invisible hand that opposes billionaires! It’ll really be somethin’!” The voice seemed optimistic that this apparent magic would really make an impression.
Warren is hoping to maybe sneak up on Tom Steyer as he attempts to make an overture to Bernie Sanders and gently say “Boo!” Likewise, she looks forward to delivering a detailed response, only to have the moderators blink, baffled, in her direction, before turning back to Buttigieg. She had contemplated covering herself in money to make herself visible, but decided that this approach was best left to Bloomberg.
Yet the initial novelty of invisibility seemed to have worn off. After one wild ride secretly treating herself to an airline Economy Plus seat, the voice said that she was eager to be seen again so she could take part in discussions instead of sitting there for hours with only a floating policy paper visible, waiting to be called upon. “Also, the selfie line is a real disappointment lately.”
She was not sure what had brought the invisibility on: “I keep wondering, was it something I ate? Am I wearing a cloak without knowing it? I said ‘Mischief managed!’ loudly, but it did not make a difference.” She consulted with other women who had noticed themselves becoming invisible as they crossed the Rubicon of turning 40 or had vanished the second they donned wedding rings, drawing from their experiences to develop a 10-step plan for curing invisibility she hoped to implement after taking office.
“We think maybe it was too much coverage early on, and it shorted something,” the voice offered. “Or maybe it could be the thing that happened to Rosalind Franklin, this rare genetic condition that often accompanies a second X chromosome, where sometimes you are so competent you just vanish. But one thing’s for sure, it’s making it a lot harder for people to see me in the White House.”
