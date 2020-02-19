* Edward-Isaac Dovere reports on an interesting story from Bernie Sanders’ past:
Bernie Sanders got so close to running a primary challenge to President Barack Obama that Senator Harry Reid had to intervene to stop him.It took Reid two conversations over the summer of 2011 to get Sanders to scrap the idea, according to multiple people who remember the incident, which has not been previously reported.That summer, Sanders privately discussed a potential primary challenge to Obama with several people, including Patrick Leahy, his fellow Vermont senator. Leahy, alarmed, warned Jim Messina, Obama’s presidential reelection-campaign manager. Obama’s campaign team was “absolutely panicked” by Leahy’s report, Messina told me, since “every president who has gotten a real primary has lost a general [election].”
Bernie has always been a rouser of rabble.
* John Wagner reports that a new poll in California shows Bernie Sanders opening up a substantial lead.
* Quinta Jurecic and Andrew Kent ask why the Democratic presidential candidates are being so quiet on the independence of law enforcement.
* Eric Boehlert has a good piece that finds the echoes of 2016 in the way Elizabeth Warren is being covered in the press.
* Victor Pickard argues that American journalism is dying and the only thing that can save it is public funds.
* Kevin Schaul, Kevin Uhrmacher, and Anu Narayanswamy offer some striking visualizations of how much Bloomberg is spending on advertising.
* Harold Meyerson argues that there’s no way Bloomberg could beat Trump.
* Jennifer Finney Boylan explains what her $145,000 surprise medical bill taught her about insurance companies.
* Ruairí Alfredo Arrieta-Kenna reports on a study showing that if all non-voters voted, Democrats would widen their lead in the popular vote but still lose the electoral college.
* And Howard Rheingold says democracy is losing the digital arms race.