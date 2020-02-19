While she struggled to untangle herself from a policy that was never central to her campaign, other candidates had gotten hot. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) began to steal the limelight at debates. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg over-performed in the first two primaries. And suddenly Warren was struggling for coverage and complaining (with some justification) that the media paid more attention to those who placed behind her in Iowa and New Hampshire.

For a time she has tried to be the “unity” candidate, which seemed like a political consultant’s idea. Worse, she refused to go on offense against candidates ahead of her in the race, in particular Sanders, who benefited from the kid-glove treatment and rose in the polls.

Wednesday night, Warren has a chance — and it might be one of her last — to insert herself into the conversation in a way she failed to do in the last debate. In an MSNBC interview Monday, she showed some awareness of the problem she faces in debates. If a woman is too pushy that’s a problem, and if she isn’t pushy enough that’s also a problem, she acknowledged. But somehow Klobuchar figured it out, in large part because she went after two of the other candidates, Buttigieg and Sanders. Warren must do the same.

Perhaps Warren is beginning to understand the peril her campaign faces. In that interview, she for the first time took issue with Sanders’s “Bernie bros” and their campaign of harassment. “I’ve said before that we are all responsible for what our supporters do, and I think Bernie has a lot of questions to answer here,” Warren said. “I am particularly worried about what happened in the attacks on members of the Culinary Union, particularly on the women in leadership.” She continued: “The whole notion of publishing their personal addresses, their phone numbers, and then making very aggressive threats against their own safety and the safety of their families, that is not how we build an inclusive Democratic Party, and it is not how we beat Donald Trump. ... We do not build on a foundation of hate.”

That is the sort of fight she will need to show to stay in the race, which means not letting Sanders run away with the progressive vote. She would certainly benefit if former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sanders start pummeling each other. Then she can present herself as the alternative to, on one hand, the socialist with the misogynistic followers and a 2016 campaign that was allegedly hostile toward women, and, on the other, the billionaire with a stop-and-frisk problem and a pile of #MeToo complaints from the 1990s. However, she can no longer afford to stay above the fray and repeat for the umpteenth time her patter about “big, structural change.”

She needs to make the case that she is the person to take on Trump, his lawlessness, abuse of power, cronyism and misogyny. (She might even ask if we really need another septuagenarian white male in the White House.) Throw some zingers at Trump for his pardoning of rich, white, corrupt cronies. Take on other candidates for their less-than-sterling records on race and women. Challenge Sanders for never having accomplished much of anything in Congress. She might as well swing for the fences. What has she got to lose?