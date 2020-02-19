That could begin to change in Nevada.

The Saturday caucuses will test one of the Sanders’s campaign main premises: its capacity to rally a historically diverse coalition of working-class people, especially with the support of Latino voters and younger people, who have tended to be apathetic. The first test run in Iowa went smoothly. Very few Latinos voted in Iowa (the state is only about 6 percent Latino), but those who did overwhelmingly favored Sanders. Something similar happened in New Hampshire, where 39 percent of Latinos supported Sanders.

But the Sanders campaign’s Latino strategy hasn’t really been put to the test. Nevada, which is almost 30 percent Latino, will offer the first glimpse of the front-runner’s real influence and reach with the Latino community. If he does well in Nevada, Sanders’s Latino strategy will face its ultimate challenge when the Democratic primary reaches California on Super Tuesday.

But chances are it will succeed. Sanders has set up a particularly ambitious and smart operation in the country’s preeminent Latino state, where 30 percent of the electorate is of Hispanic origin. In a recent poll, almost 40 percent of California’s Latino voters said they planned to support Sanders.

If they end up doing so, much of the credit will go to Chuck Rocha, an eloquent consultant from Texas who, as Sanders’s senior political adviser, has led the campaign’s Latino messaging and organization.

I spoke with Rocha a couple of days before the Iowa caucus. He seemed sure the campaign would manage to increase turnout and coalesce the Latino vote around Sanders in Iowa and New Hampshire. (He was right.) Rocha appeared equally confident about the rest of the country. “We are going to change the way campaigns are run forever,” he told me.

Rocha began working for Sanders in 2015, when he translated the candidate’s first campaign website into Spanish. Four years later, his first piece of advice for the candidate was to start early. In Iowa, Rocha told me, the campaign began paying “Latino bilingual communications before it started talking to white people.” Rocha then put in place a smart, community-oriented strategy for the campaign’s field offices. Unlike “establishment Democrats,” Rocha said, Sanders has made it a priority to reach Latino voters directly in their communities.

“Latinos don’t vote because they don’t get asked to," Rocha told me. "That’s it.”

Rocha’s Latino strategy seems to have less to do with the candidate himself than with the campaign’s organic approach to communities across the country. “We opened our offices in the Latino community. That’s where we are headquartered,” Rocha explained. “We hire the community. Latino activists around the country and in those communities, we’ve hired them and brought them into the campaign.” According to Rocha, the Sanders campaign has more than 150 Latino staffers.

Rocha has also helped shape the way Sanders approaches issues within the Latino community. Rather than fixating on immigration as a priority, the Sanders campaign has focused its pitch for young Latinos on more practical topics such as health care, economic instability and the struggle against inequality.

According to Rocha, “immigration is an emotional issue,” especially for younger voters. The solution? Stay away from policy, and make it personal. Rather than using airtime on Spanish-language television to explain Sanders’s specific immigration agenda, the campaign has chosen to highlight his personal story as the son of an immigrant. “His father came to America. Didn’t speak English and had no money,” Rocha argued. “Well, guess what? That’s the same story of my grandmother and most Latinos and their abuelos or tía. There’s automatic credibility.”

Rocha has lofty goals for the Latino electorate. In California, he expects “at least” a 20 to 30 percent increase in turnout during the primaries. “I’ve just done this too long not to know that something special is happening,” he told me.

Rocha might well be right. If he is, Sanders will be the first Democratic candidate to reach the nomination through a coalition spearheaded by young Latino voters. It would be a remarkable accomplishment.

But the campaign’s work would be far from done. To defeat President Trump, Sanders would need to turn out each one of those young Latinos, as well as other, more moderate voters. I asked Rocha if some of Sanders’s immigration agenda, like breaking up Immigration and Customs Enforcement, could alienate centrist voters in the general election, proving that Sanders, despite his appeal among young progressives, might end up being too polarizing a figure and lose to Trump. Rocha couldn’t care less. “When it comes to dignity and humanity, we don’t care about who is being alienated,” he told me, sounding uncannily like the candidate he works for.

It remains to be seen if this sort of rigid approach will end up fostering an unprecedented electoral revolution or, rather, driving away crucial voters in the fight to prevent Trump’s reelection. Is Rocha a visionary campaign strategist or a romantic?