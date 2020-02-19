Looking inside the numbers, Sanders (28 percent) has nearly caught up with Biden (31 percent) among African American voters, with Bloomberg far back at 15 percent, Warren at 10 percent and no other candidate in double digits. When it comes to nonwhite voters, Sanders does even better (36 percent vs. 23 percent for Biden).

In a head-to-head matchup against President Trump, Biden wins comfortably (52 to 45 percent), although Bloomberg (50 vs. 45) and Sanders (51 vs. 45) are statistically tied with Biden in this electability measure.

While national polling is far less telling than state polling in a state-by-state primary system (or in batches of states, starting with Super Tuesday), several aspects of the poll stand out. First, moderate Democrats fighting among themselves and refraining from taking on Sanders have allowed him to open up a lead, potentially a formidable one. Unless and until the field begins to challenge him on everything from his medical records (which he has refused to release despite promising to do so after his heart attack) to funding of Medicare-for-all, he could, just as Trump did in 2016, open up a lead against more traditional candidates and never look back. The window of time is narrowing to disable him.

Second, only two other candidates show significant support among African American voters, Biden and Bloomberg. Despite some early success in Iowa and New Hampshire, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) show virtually no support among African Americans. To the extent these moderates remain in the race but fail to overtake Sanders (which is unlikely if they have so little nonwhite support), they effectively may block Biden and Bloomberg from moving up to challenge Sanders.

Third, Biden’s collapse is striking. He has gone from dominating the field among African American voters and leading nationally to losing about half his support overall and most of his advantage with African Americans. Sanders has been able to soar ahead, in part because there is no single candidate in the center-left who has been able to duplicate Biden’s coalition. Bloomberg, soaring in the polls, may be the best positioned to do so, although he will be tested for the first time on the debate stage Wednesday night.

In sum, the essence of the Democrats’ dilemma is not all that different from the Republicans’ 2016 predicament. A large field of conventional candidates collectively draws a far greater percentage of the vote than the front-runner Sanders, but no single candidate has yet to consolidate the not-Sanders vote. Perhaps Nevada and South Carolina will help clear the decks (e.g., a poor showing by Biden and/or Klobuchar may end their efforts). But if not, those concerned that Sanders will not beat Trump may begin to pressure the moderate stragglers in the race to drop out. The search for a Biden replacement will intensify.

Democrats, including some of the current candidates, will have hard choices to make in the next couple of weeks. It all boils down to a single query: How badly do they want to win?