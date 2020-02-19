When you run for office, especially in your late 70s, your medical record must be open to review. (And if we do not get it now, be prepared to face another nontransparent president should Democrats win.) But the need for transparency extends beyond medical records; it should also include vice presidential picks.

We need to be honest about the chances an older candidate will be incapacitated or die in office. I have no reason to believe any of the candidates face an imminent demise (and wish them long, healthy lives), but the presidency is taxing even for younger people. While any one of the four septuagenarians running for president might run for a second term if elected, at least the ones who will be in their 80s in 2024 might choose to pass the baton to their vice presidents. And voters should get a sense of who that might be.

It has been considered either presumptuous or gimmicky to announce a running mate before the run-up to the convention, but the circumstances are different now. Voters are extremely nervous about picking the “wrong” candidate, given that there are so many options. Several candidates have also had trouble making inroads with nonwhite voters, so it would make sense for candidates to name, if not the nominee, then a short list of possible contenders. (Since none of the current candidates would admit to be willing to take a No. 2 slot, candidates can assume their rivals are unavailable.) A candidate promising to be a unifier could certainly prove his or her sincerity with a vice presidential pick. A candidate with a gap in experience might be able to assuage voters by picking someone who complements the top of the ticket.

The selection of a vice president truly is the first presidential-type decision a nominee will make, so making such a decision could provide needed insight into the candidates’ judgment. Moreover, with a roster of all white candidates — with white men leading in most polls — this would be a good time to assure voters, especially minority voters who are a critical part of the Democratic coalition, that the Democrats will not be running an all-white male ticket.

Candidates — and, more so, presidential advisers — are creatures of habit. Announcing a running mate early has not been done on the Democratic side (Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas did it in 2016 just before his campaign expired in Indiana), but there are good reasons to break the mold. Who will go first?

