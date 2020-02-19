Sanders’s vicarious popularity among Canadian lefties is understandable, given the man has no real equivalent in Canadian politics. There is no “Canadian Bernie” pushing a comparably vivid agenda of progressive thought and policy, nor any Canadian version of the ideological infrastructure sustaining his self-styled revolution. There’s no Canadian “Squad,” no Canadian Young Turks, no Canadian Jacobin.

The ongoing failure of the hard left in Canada has been a subject of comparatively little discussion since the country’s general election last fall, overshadowed by debates on the future of Canadian conservatism. Yet the flop of the social-democratic New Democratic Party — usually analogized to the Sanders wing of the Democrats — is no less striking. Today, the NDP holds a mere 7 percent of Parliament’s seats and governs only a single province.

In the United States, progressive warfare rages between the so-called Bernie Bros, who desire a president embodying a pure, authentic left, and a Democratic Party establishment scorned as merely “liberal.” The Sanders supporters imagine themselves to be seeking a broad, transformative agenda — radically reducing class inequality and expanding public services while lessening the power of big business — while blasting liberals for merely seeking baby-step reforms on terms dictated by elite interests. They scorn liberal stalwarts such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and even Barack Obama, whose “finance-friendly moderation” was recently scorched in an essay by the Week’s Ryan Cooper.

In Canada, meanwhile, the liberal establishment sits remarkably solid under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau — an aristocratic, hereditary politician from the centrist wing of an explicitly liberal party — is a caricature of liberal decadence. His administration has been defined by endless favors and handouts for many of Canada’s largest corporations, including Bombardier, TransCanada, Loblaws, BlackBerry and the establishment media. His defining scandal involved trying to protect the powerful SNC-Lavalin Inc. from corruption charges.

True, he’s earned international acclaim for his leadership on social issues, but this comes at a time when these issues are increasingly scorned by the far left as low-cost window dressing used by liberals to obscure their elite-friendly agenda.

So why has this provoked no Sanders-style revolt of the sort we see in the United States?

My explanation would be that Canadian politics remains heavily bound up in what we could call “nation state” factors that tend to prevent politics from becoming as cleanly ideological as they are in the United States. Trudeau may have bragged about leading the “first postnational state,” but old-fashioned things like culture, geography and heritage still exert enormous sway over the shape of Canadian politics.

Take Quebec. No left-wing Canadian party can win government without winning a sizable chunk of the French province’s parliamentary seats, yet Quebec rejects explicitly ideological politicians in favor of those who endorse its project of securing maximum legal and cultural sovereignty from English-speaking Canada. It’s accordingly very difficult to run a viable progressive party in Canada unless it spends a lot of time thinking and caring about the parochial hang-ups of French Quebeckers.

In 2017, the NDP made Jagmeet Singh, a Sikh who wears a turban, its leader, and he proceeded to denounce Quebec’s new assimilationist “secularism” law, which forbids some public employees from wearing religious clothing. This principled progressivism got him nowhere.

In the 2019 election, the NDP lost 15 of its 16 Quebec seats, often to the nationalist Bloc Quebecois. The lesson was clear: Canadian progressives can devote a considerable portion of their political energy to appeasing Quebec chauvinism — an unsatisfying exercise for those committed to multicultural egalitarianism — or they can lose.

Quebeckers are hardly alone in making ideology subordinate to cultural hang-ups, however. The entire Canadian state is largely justified though a form of anti-American nationalism.

Fear of “Americanization” is routinely evoked to rationalize the elite-friendly corporatism liberals such as Trudeau champion. Canada’s big banks, telecommunications and transportation firms, media conglomerates and food cartels must be propped up with sweetheart deals from Ottawa, it’s said, because the alternative is allowing dreaded U.S. companies in. Canada’s very low corporate tax rates are similarly justified as a means to keep coddled Canadian corporations from fleeing to the United States — an argument even the NDP endorses.

All these nonnegotiable conditions for electoral success make Trudeau’s Liberal Party, and by extension elite-friendly liberalism, the only nonconservative force equipped to govern Canada.

If one seeks a viable flavor of leftist politics not quite so constrained — a politics able to offer a genuine critique of power and the elite networks and ideologies that sustain it — then the answer is one familiar to Canadians of ambition: Look south.