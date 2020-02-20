“Sen. Bernie Sanders won because no one attacked him.” Talking heads have repeated that chestnut endlessly, but there is reason to ignore it. First of all, several candidates (although not Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren) did bash him for extremism; for failing to be transparent on his taxes; and for lack of leadership and not corralling his rabid base and staff. Moreover, though Sanders is beloved by his base, he is not that effective in attracting those outside the Bernie Bros conclave. Indeed if you watch him with the sound off, you might come away thinking he is turning off voters he still needs to reach. You see a red-faced, snarling old man jabbing his finger in the air. Even with the sound off, you can tell he is yelling. In all the talk about former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s prickliness (which is real) and Warren’s likability (she’s certainly more likable than a lot of other candidates), Sanders rarely gets dinged for being angry, unsmiling, mean and too aggressive. (Just imagine if a woman showed up looking somewhat disheveled in ill-fitting clothes.) It is one of many ways in which the blatant double standard for men appears.

“Donald Trump won.” Sorry, but if you go back to both the Republican and Democratic debates in 2016 or the Clinton vs. Obama debates in 2008, you’ll see they got really heated at times. That did not prevent Barack Obama from winning in 2008, or Trump for that matter in 2016. As a candidate, George H.W. Bush railed at Ronald Reagan for “voodoo economics”; they ran together and won twice, overwhelmingly. Certainly, it would be better to use some of the time to educate viewers about the president’s manifold defects (e.g., pardoning white-collar crooks who go on Fox News, appointing blatantly unqualified people, retaliating against witnesses). But if the debates help produce the best candidate and weed out the ones who cannot take or throw a punch, that’s a good thing for Democrats.

“This will certainly shake things up!” Rarely does a debate significantly impact voters’ choices. (Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s performance in New Hampshire may be the exception that proves the rule.) With a ton of early votes — more than 70,000 — already cast in Nevada, Wednesday’s debate will have even less impact on actual voting. A pattern of debate performances (good or bad), a truly horrible outing or gaffe and media coverage can certainly influence voters, but it may not be in ways voters expect. Candidly, it is post-debate spin, if anything, that shapes voter opinion, given that fewer people see the actual debate (let alone the whole debate) than hear about it. The one big takeaway (e.g., Bloomberg bombs) may be the extent of most voters’ comprehension of what occurred. And finally, most voters watch debates to confirm their own biases/choices. (My guy did great!)

“The rich can buy elections.” That old saw, a mainstay of Sanders’s and Warren’s tirades, got shattered when Bloomberg came out from behind the ads. Maybe he will vastly improve and go on to win. But does anyone think he can prevail just through paid ads if he bombs over and over again on the debate stage? No doubt, paid media is one way to get name ID. But the road is littered with rich politicians and non-politicians (e.g., Tom Steyer, John Connally,/ Mitt Romney) whose personal wealth did not buy them the presidency. At some point, the rich and poor candidates all get judged by voters. Their verdict can be harsh.