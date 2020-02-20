“I’m a New Yorker,” he said, as if that ended the discussion. “I know how to take on an arrogant con man like Donald Trump that comes from New York.” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) doesn’t have “any chance whatsoever” against President Trump, he added.

Like Bruce Wayne, Bloomberg has vast resources to spend to flush the Joker in the White House from the sewers of politics.

But instead of being welcomed like Batman, Bloomberg was struck down mid-launch. The wrecking crew: a squadron led by Sanders, a Brooklyn-bred democratic socialist, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), who honed her sense of resentment into jurisprudence as a student in Newark at Rutgers Law.

The wrecking crew pummeled Bloomberg so hard on so many topics that he complained that he couldn’t get a word in. “What am I, chicken liver?” he said, in deli-menu exasperation.

The answer was “Yes, you ARE chicken liver” — at least in the jealous eyes of one viewer whose relentlessly angry sense of life was formed in his native Queens.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates,” Trump tweeted. “He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will.”

The race should belong to Bernie, not Bloomie, Trump added in mischief-making, fake sympathy tweets. “It is happening again to Crazy Bernie,” he said, “just like last time, only far more obvious. They are taking the Democrat Nomination away from him, and there’s very little he can do. A Rigged System!”

The presidential campaign at this strange moment is a bonfire of the boroughs: a nasty, hate-throuple of white, male, septuagenarian New York politicians who have little use for traditional parties and regard themselves as creators and leaders of their own outsider movements. All three have the go-the-distance wallets — either their own or their online supporters’ — that other contenders cannot match.

There is something inevitable about the New Yorking of the race — besides the fact that the president used to call Fifth Avenue at 57th Street home. The “I’m-walking-here” talk dominates our discourse. Trump didn’t create the corrosion, but he has amplified it and made the belittling, street-corner style of the New York tabloids the official language of politics.

Many voters are going to love this stuff. They want one nasty New Yorker to take on another. They want a Democrat who can fearlessly — eagerly — throw it back at Trump. Whether Bloomberg can do that live and on a debate stage is now, after Las Vegas, an open question. But he is offering in any case to do it prosthetically, through billions in advertising and hired-gun, prepaid, social media hucksterism.

Until then, the silky billionaire is Sanders’s best-ever focus and foil. “We are a democracy, not an oligarchy!” he shouted at a rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday. “You’re not going to buy this election!” At a Sanders rally I attended in New Hampshire, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (from the Bronx) introduced Sanders by calling for a “political revolution” that would end the role of Bloomberg-style money in politics forever.

If a revolution is coming, New York City is, arguably, the obvious place for it to start: a place where everybody seems to be either making a living sitting in front of a computer (such as the terminal Bloomberg invented) or barely staying alive by delivering food to people sitting in front of computers. The Force of the Bern is strong in the city, especially in Brooklyn.

Sanders has emerged as the front-runner by consolidating the left against a divided middle of the Democratic Party. But if his “revolution” doesn’t secure the nomination, Bloomberg might still have a puncher’s chance to get to Trump.

Hollywood couldn’t write a more vivid New York social confrontation.

The two men landed in Manhattan (Bloomberg by way of Boston and Harvard Business School) at roughly the same time. But once in town, their paths diverged. As Bloomberg began to make serious money in finance and information, he worked his way into what passes for Manhattan “society,” by using his wealth and sense of serious intellectual purpose to become a member of the most admired charitable boards in the city — the university, museum and hospital trustees who are the meritocratic update of the old Dutch hierarchy.

Trump, the needy Queens guy by way of military school and Fordham University (he didn’t make it to the University of Pennsylvania until his junior year), remains the avatar of end-of-the-subway line, outer-borough resentment of Manhattan even though he has lived there since the 1970s until he moved into the White House. His dislike of elites is complete; his instinct (the one that got him elected, anyway) is to say, in effect, the country is better off without the Upper East Side.

The civil way to settle this is to put Trump, Sanders and Bloomberg on a Broadway park bench and let them argue politics while they feed the pigeons. It would be a New York tableau to remember. But we aren’t going to get that lucky.

