Right now Democrats face the same dilemma Republicans did in 2016. The more conventional candidates tend to beat up on one another, or, as we saw at Wednesday’s debate, on former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. The not-Sanders candidates stay in the race too long and continue to divide up the vote. The front-runner (Trump in 2016 and Sanders in 2020) will run away with it before the candidates and voters come to their senses.

If you look at the New Hampshire results, Sanders barely won by 1.3 percentage points over former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg. Had former vice president Joe Biden and/or Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) not been there, is there any doubt Buttigieg would have won and stopped Sanders in his tracks? Collectively, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Biden got almost 53 percent of the vote. Despite the clear majority of voters casting ballots for center-left contenders, Sanders won (in part because Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has sunk so low). If nothing changes, this pattern will repeat itself over and over again until Sanders has an insurmountable lead.

Candidates need to take a long, hard look at their situation after Saturday’s caucus in Nevada. By then we will have had three contests, two with mostly white voters and one with a more diverse electorate, to tell us quite a lot about the candidates. If candidates are still without at least a couple third-place (or better) finishes and do not have nonwhite support, they are probably not likely to survive. By staying in the race, all they will do is draw votes away from a moderate contender who could defeat Sanders and then win the White House. Candidates and their staff will always believe success is just around the corner, but donors, party veterans, unions, key interest groups and close friends should be able to help them distinguish wishful thinking from reasonable political analysis.

Candidates need to ask themselves hard questions: Do they have the resources to run a long, hard race and then rebuild for a general election candidacy? Have they continued to make arguments against Sanders with no perceptible effect? Is there another candidate (or two) who has more resources, better reach and better issues to wield against Sanders?

We are getting past the stage of getting to know candidates and past the point at which candidates have had a chance to raise considerable money and set up a campaign organization that can go the distance. Hoping good things (e.g., a breakthrough with nonwhite voters, big fundraising) will happen after a bunch of third-place or worse finishes is delusional.

There is no magic formula here, but helping stronger candidates to consolidate and thinning the herd by withholding votes and support from weaker contenders (and, if need be, calling for some to leave the race), if stragglers do not show themselves out, might very well be needed if Democrats are to select the strongest center-left contender. No pressure, but if Super Sunday voters give Sanders a big lead, it will be near-impossible to beat him.