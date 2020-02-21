One way in which Trump frequently tried to wave away the idea that Russia was intervening on his behalf was by insisting that Russia would have preferred a Clinton presidency. After all, hadn’t he been the one to increase U.S. energy exports and to impose those sanctions? Well, yes on that second point, but he wasn’t always a willing participant in doing so.

Those are relatively minor compared with the benefits Russia gets from Trump’s presidency. Tensions with traditional U.S. allies. A freer hand for Russia in international affairs. Questions about the efficacy of NATO. A distrust of international accountability institutions. Perhaps the person who can speak most directly to what Russia wants is the country’s president, Vladimir Putin.

At a joint news conference with Trump in Finland two years ago, Putin was asked whether he wanted Trump to win the 2016 election. He said he did. There’s not really any reason to believe that he was being misleading then, and there’s good reason to assume that his preference for Trump continues. In June, Trump himself boasted that he “gets along” with Putin.