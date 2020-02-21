After the dust from the Iowa party’s procedural disaster settled and Iowa Democrats belatedly reported results, it became clear that the polls had some dead-on hits and some notable misses. Polling suggested that Sanders would end up with roughly 26 percent of the vote on the first alignment (the popular vote before any fancy caucus math starts), and he got 24.7 percent on the first ballot. Warren’s and Klobuchar’s results also were what you might have predicted if you played the simulator before Iowa voting started: Klobuchar won 12.7 percent of the vote, while Warren took away 18.5 percent of the first-round vote.
But the Biden and Buttigieg results were somewhat more surprising. In our simulator, close to 9,000 (8,729 exactly) out of 10,000 simulations had Buttigieg winning less than 21.3 percent of the raw vote, and Biden won more than his 14.9 percent of the vote in 8,300 simulations. The simulator data suggested that Biden could fall to 15 percent or Buttigieg might surge to 21 percent — but the outcomes represented a sort of worst-plausible-case for Biden and best-plausible-case for Buttigieg.
As of now, the Iowa result seemed to give Buttigieg a new lease of life and keep Sanders in a holding pattern, while damaging Biden and giving Warren and Klobuchar the chance to fight another day.