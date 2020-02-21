The New Hampshire Democratic primary was the wild roller coaster that Iowa was supposed to be. In the run-up to New Hampshire, polls changed dramatically. During the week that followed his strong showing in Iowa, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, surged from 13 percent to 21 percent in the polls. In that same time period, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the Iowa co-winner, went from 23 to 28 percent. Former vice president Joe Biden, who placed a disappointing fourth in Iowa, went from second place at 19 percent to 12 percent. And Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) surged to 12 percent after a strong debate performance. In a typical week of campaigning, shifts of that magnitude aren’t the norm.

And on primary day, the surprises continued.

Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) were on the low end of their range of plausible results, with neither of them getting enough votes to get any delegates. Sanders and Buttigieg got first and second place, as their polls suggested. But Klobuchar continued to surge and beat her polls by a wide margin. Of the top five candidates, she was the only one whose vote share fell outside the likely range (i.e., the middle 80 percent of simulations) and was arguably the most impressive surge achieved by any candidate in any contest so far.

New Hampshire may, in retrospect, look like a turning point in the campaign. Klobuchar’s campaign got a new lease on life, Biden and Warren came out damaged and Sanders and Buttigieg both posted strong showings.