And on primary day, the surprises continued.
Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) were on the low end of their range of plausible results, with neither of them getting enough votes to get any delegates. Sanders and Buttigieg got first and second place, as their polls suggested. But Klobuchar continued to surge and beat her polls by a wide margin. Of the top five candidates, she was the only one whose vote share fell outside the likely range (i.e., the middle 80 percent of simulations) and was arguably the most impressive surge achieved by any candidate in any contest so far.
New Hampshire may, in retrospect, look like a turning point in the campaign. Klobuchar’s campaign got a new lease on life, Biden and Warren came out damaged and Sanders and Buttigieg both posted strong showings.