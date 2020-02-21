The party’s tactics are part of a long history of blaming Westerners and, in particular, Americans for the Communist Party’s problems. I should know. Like the Journal’s ace correspondents, Josh Chin, Chao Deng and Philip Wen, I was booted from China for my reporting, too.

The Journal headline the government so objected to read “China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia.” In the Feb. 3 opinion piece, Walter Russell Mead argued that China’s gargantuan debt problem was probably more important in the long run than the coronavirus. “The sick man of Asia” trope was used to describe China in the 19th and early 20th centuries but has passed from favor, although ironically, Chinese state-owned publications still use it more than Western ones.

In harrumphing about Western racism, the Chinese Communist Party is seeking to divert attention from the coronavirus now sweeping China. It is part of a broader campaign that seeks to change the conversation or snuff out independent voices that have criticized or reported independently on the tragedy as it has unfolded. It follows a speech by party leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Feb. 3 to the Standing Committee of the Politburo, China’s highest decision-making body, ordering the party to retake control of the narrative around the virus and “guide the media.”

Soon after the speech, two prominent critics of the Chinese Communist Party, Xu Zhiyong and Xu Zhangrun, were silenced — the first disappeared, and the second was placed under house arrest. Two gutsy Chinese journalists who were reporting from ground zero for the virus in Wuhan also stopped reporting and are believed to have been conveniently “quarantined.” Given that background, the party’s move to expel the Journal’s reporters can be seen as a way to export its propaganda efforts oversees.

China’s spokesmen have also ramped up attacks in an effort to try to foist some of the responsibility for the mishandling of the virus on the United States. One Foreign Ministry spokesman claimed that, in taking measures against travelers from China, the United States had “unceasingly manufactured and spread panic.” The Global Times, a Communist Party-controlled tabloid, called the U.S. response to virus “immoral.”

This strategy is familiar to anyone who has followed Beijing’s relationship with foreign media over the years — including my own case. I was expelled following the June 4, 1989, crackdown on student-led protests around Tiananmen Square. I was a reporter at the Associated Press bureau at the time, and my expulsion, along with that of Al Pessin of the Voice of America, was announced on the nightly news.

The move was part of a campaign by the Communist Party to foist responsibility for what it called the “counter-revolutionary turmoil” on the United States. This allegation — that the United States was behind these problems — was made by none other than China’s then-leader Deng Xiaoping in a July 2, 1989, meeting with Brent Scowcroft, the national security adviser to then-President George H.W. Bush. Deng told Scowcroft that VOA broadcasts fomented the carnage.

For months after my expulsion, my picture — with several of the leaders of the pro-democracy protests — was part of a traveling exhibition across China. After that, it was displayed prominently in the Military Museum of the Chinese People’s Revolution in Beijing. I was accused of being a “black hand” behind the uprising and of “spreading evil seeds” of Western thought among the students. It was definitely an unusual way of getting attention.

I can only imagine what type of campaign the Communist Party will concoct for the reporters from the Wall Street Journal in the days and weeks to come.