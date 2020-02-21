Warren made a mistake by setting a nonsensical purity test for herself on fundraising. (As former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg’s ubiquitous communications director Lis Smith tweeted, quoting one of her boss’s lines from an earlier debate: “This is the problem with issuing purity tests you yourself cannot pass.”) Democrats need to stop acting like cash-poor landed gentry too squeamish to talk about money and start acting like ruthless entrepreneurial fundraisers. If you want to win, go win. That means raising money. Warren isn’t going to be “bought” by PAC money or crush democracy by borrowing or spending her own money. Warren’s debate performance and fundraising haul, as well as her PAC, might have bought her some time to perform well in Nevada, South Carolina and perhaps beyond.

However, any candidate who does not win or come close to winning Saturday in Nevada and a week later in South Carolina will see his or her money dry up, and the chance of winning states on Super Tuesday will evaporate. This is a sign to get out of the race.

The Associated Press reports:

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $8.8 million in January and had $7.1 million in the bank. And Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar had $2.8 million on hand, though she has raised more than $6 million since a breakout debate performance before the New Hampshire primary. Even Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, whose improbable rise to prominence was fueled in part by his massive fundraising success earlier in the contest reported taking in a lackluster $6 million in January. He also had just $6.6 million cash on hand after burning through $14.1 million that month. His campaign says he has since taken in another $11 million, but has not said how much of that he has spent.

In other words, aside from the self-funders Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg, there were only three candidates with more than $3 million cash on hand at the end of January: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with $16.8 million, Biden with $7.1 million and Buttigieg with $6.6 million. Three weeks later, all the campaigns have spent a bunch, and some have raised a bunch. How much they’ve raised and how much they’ve had to spend we do not know.

After the results are in from Nevada (we hope before the South Carolina primary), there will be candidates who are out of money, have no wins or near-wins (or momentum toward a win) and are in single digits among African American voters. The instinct for these candidates will be to plow ahead, straining to see some evidence of progress where there is none and figuring that they have little to lose (other than taking on debt) by limping on for another week.

They underestimate the damage done to their personal stature by bombing among the most critical voters in the Democratic coalition (African Americans). They underestimate the help their continued presence is affording to Sanders and/or Bloomberg.

Tim Miller, who worked on the Jeb Bush 2016 campaign and saw President Trump run away with it, has critical advice for Democrats:

The reality is that in the modern system, the candidate who looks to be winning after Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina wins. Every time. (Except in the Democratic primary of 1992.) There’s a bandwagon effect. Voters like winners. Assuming that the early state leader won’t become the nominee this time because the person who is leading is ridiculous or unusual or unelectable is a wish, not a strategy. And I repeat: there are only 11 days until that wish pops, like a bubble.

If you are an establishment Democrat deathly afraid of a Sanders nomination but nervous about going public, pick up the phone and urge untenable candidates to leave. “Basically every major Democrat who a normal primary voter would know and whose endorsement could command a news cycle is sitting around to see how things shake out,” Miller writes, “And I promise you that every one of them who is right now weighing when to put their thumb on the scale will quickly decide after Super Tuesday that they don’t want to be fighting a lonely battle against an inevitable Bernie.” They do not even have to go public. Just pick up the phone and help consolidate the non-Sanders field.

If you’re a dead man or woman walking, effectively broke going into South Carolina (with early voting in Super Tuesday states underway), staying in the race means you are splitting the vote among center-left or non-billionaire candidates. If you go onto the debate stage and attack other center-left candidates, allowing Sanders to sail through, you are giving an in-kind donation to his campaign more valuable than even cash. If you have money, evidence of capacity to win and real support among nonwhite voters, go for it until you really are flat broke. Otherwise, it is time to go home.