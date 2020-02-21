Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who spent most of her time on Wednesday lobbing grenades at former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, said on Thursday that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), whom she largely steered clear of during the debate, had not made good on his promise to release his medical records after his heart attack nearly five months ago. The Wall Street Journal reported:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that her Democratic presidential rival Sen. Bernie Sanders has not done enough to disclose his medical history after his recent heart attack. "He had made a promise to release all his medical records, and I thought that was what he was going to do," Ms. Warren told reporters in Las Vegas on Thursday. Asked if she felt like he had not done that, Ms. Warren said: “He just hasn’t. I don’t think that’s a question of opinion. Those aren’t medical records,” she said of the documents Mr. Sanders has released.

The “documents” are doctors’ letters of the sort that Donald Trump and other presidential candidates have taken to releasing. In Sanders’s case, however, the case for full disclosure is quite stronger, and not only because he promised to do so.

If elected, at the end of his first term, Sanders would be 83 years old, by far the oldest president in history. (President Ronald Reagan was 77 at the end of his second term.) Sanders was not forthcoming for several days after the heart attack occurred. In Wednesday’s debate, Sanders pulled a fast one, not unlike his spokeswoman’s effort to blur the facts, when he said, “I think the one area maybe that Mayor Bloomberg and I share, you have two stents, as well. . . . Well, we both have two stents. It’s a procedure that is done about a million times a year. So we released the full report of that heart attack.” That’s fundamentally misleading. Sanders has had a heart attack; Bloomberg has not. Sanders has not fully acknowledged that he is in a unique situation and continues to downplay the episode. Voters have every right to insist on more information. Perhaps during the South Carolina debate next week, Warren will use some of her considerable debating skill to press Sanders further.

Joe Biden also came up with some feistier language post-debate. On Thursday morning in Las Vegas, he delivered a moving speech on gun violence, recalling the horror and loss of life on October 1, 2017 when a gunman killed 58 people in Las Vegas. He then recounted his record. “I’m incredibly proud of helping lead the fight to pass the Brady Bill, which created our system of background checks and kept more than 3 million guns out of the hands of dangerous people,” he said. Biden reminded the crowd of his work on the assault-weapons ban, as well. He continued, “It’s past time to correct one of the most egregious special-interest giveaways ever to pass the U.S. Congress — the civil liability protections granted to gun manufacturers against being sued by the victims of gun violence. . . . 150,000 Americans have died in gun murders since 2005 — and that’s not counting suicides.” He plunged on: “We don’t grant that kind of immunity to any other major industry. Not the tobacco industry. Not the pharmaceutical industry. Just gun manufacturers. It’s immoral. And I think it’s one of the worst votes Senator Sanders has ever taken.” It’s a topic the former vice president could really pound home, as Hillary Clinton did with much success in 2016.

At the end of the debate on Wednesday, Biden slipped in just a brief message of Sanders’s vote against immigration reform. He slammed him for voting “against the 2007 bill,” a reference which likely soared over the heads of most voters. Sanders’s excuse — that the bill somehow legalized slavery (!) — was ludicrous. Then-senator Barack Obama (Ill.) voted for the bill as did 32 other Democrats, including Edward M. Kennedy (Mass.), a lifelong advocate for immigration reform.

Biden, Warren and the rest of the Democratic field might in future debates drill down on the argument that Sanders is expert in making the perfect the enemy of the good. As a result, he has passed virtually no legislation during his years in Congress. He also has the worst attendance record of any of the senators who have run for president. According to one report, “Sanders has the worst track record among candidates for ‘missed votes,’ at 6.4% of all votes from January 2007 to February 2019, well above the Senate lifetime median of 1.3%. That appears to be due mostly to a jump in missed votes when he was campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president in late 2015 and 2016.”

A president who does not believe in transparency, has a poor attendance and offers no record of getting things done. Is that really the profile of someone Democrats want to offer as the alternative to Trump? If not, it would behoove Warren, Biden and the rest of the field to start taking the fight to Sanders — during the debates.