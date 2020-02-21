Saying, as Trump did, that he prefers movies such as “Gone With the Wind” and “Sunset Boulevard” to a Korean-language movie, is a decidedly unsubtle dogwhistle to voters who see their language and culture as under threat. But Trump’s rant also illustrates the downside of xenophobia for xenophobes: If you’re unwilling to try anything unfamiliar, you might miss out on a lot of great art, food and experiences. And if you try to enlist art in your political campaigns, you might end up endorsing a message other than the one you intended.

There’s absolutely no question that “Parasite” was a worthy best-picture winner. The movie follows Kim Ki-woo (Choi Woo-sik), as he takes a tutoring job with the wealthy Park family, and gradually tricks the Parks into hiring his sister, father and mother as art teacher, driver and housekeeper. Though the movie initially seems like a comedy, if a rather black one, “Parasite” gradually becomes something sadder and more desperate as it explores what it has cost the Kim family to live a lie, and to work for people who give them access to greater material comforts but also hold them in contempt.

While many of the movie’s details are specific to its South Korean setting, the core conflicts that animate it feel immediately relevant to any country grappling with income inequality. And one of the great strengths of “Parasite” is that Bong has created a cast of characters and a set of moral dilemmas that allow viewers to sympathize both with the Kims and with the Parks.

Which is why plenty of Americans grabbed on to the movie as a symbol of class revolt, but Trump could just as easily have seen a story of a wealthy family unfairly maligned for their privileges and exploited by members of an underclass eager to cheat the system. He won’t, because as he said on the rally stage, he hasn’t seen it. But that’s absolutely Trump’s loss.

Declaring yourself too patriotic to read subtitles doesn’t make you a big winner. It just means you’ve deprived yourself of a marvelously acted, meticulously shot, incredibly twisty thriller. And at a moment when South Korean culture is ascendant not just at the Oscars but also in arenas ranging from skin care to popular music, proud ignorance is no way to prepare yourself to compete in the global marketplace — or to get a more moisturized complexion or a jaunty workout playlist.

And it’s not as if U.S.-made culture is always going to tell Trump what he wants to hear. Maybe Trump would have preferred to see “Ford v. Ferrari,” James Mangold’s tale of automotive dominance, win best picture — except that it’s also about the human toll of American industrial greatness. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman"? No, wait, that’s a tale of how gangsters end up feeble and abandoned. Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”? A talky indie drama about a divorce between a theater director and an actress might actually be more torturous for Trump than a movie in Korean.

Even “Gone With the Wind” is a great example of why it’s tricky to enlist great art as part of your political platform. Trump could claim the movie as an example of American greatness — except that Scarlett O’Hara was played by Vivien Leigh, who was British. If it’s meant to be an argument for an older, more racist America, “Gone With the Wind” is also the movie in which Hattie McDaniel broke the color barrier at the Academy Awards. Trump, the ultimate purveyor of rancid nostalgia, could say that “Gone With the Wind” is an ode to the gentility of the old South. But it’s one that ultimately undermines itself with Scarlett’s discovery that she loves the embodiment of Northern capitalism, not the man who is the ultimate product of a slaveholding system.

Wishing for Trump to be deeply touched by the complexity of great art — or even just for him to have the patience to read subtitles — is the ultimate in naive Hollywood fantasy. It’s just too bad that his latest episode of cranky-old-manism might convince some other people to miss a great movie, and the possibility of transcendence that art can give the people who truly attend to it.