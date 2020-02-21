In a normal election, this lack of concrete information wouldn’t be a problem: Nobody ever died because they didn’t see enough Nevada polling. But primaries aren’t normal elections. The trajectory of the race is often influenced by media-created “expectations” and narratives about “momentum.” And in Nevada, many political pros will be setting those crucially important expectations using gut feelings and groupthink rather than real information. That’s a riskier undertaking for them than they might acknowledge — and for the voters who listen to them.

Subjective concepts such as “momentum” and “expectations” have already had a clear influence on this primary. Buttigieg beat his polls in Iowa and immediately surged in New Hampshire. Biden fell short of media expectations in New Hampshire and Iowa and has been plummeting in national surveys. Sanders met expectations by splitting the Iowa victory with Buttigieg and winning New Hampshire and has seen a decent increase in his national standing. There are exceptions to this rule — Klobuchar hasn’t yet built a massive national following on the basis of her surprisingly strong third-place finish in New Hampshire — but the basic pattern holds up. Many in the media use polling, reporting and other real sources of information to set expectations heading into a contest, and candidates can gain positive media coverage, and with it support, if they exceed those expectations.

That’s a problem in Nevada, where there are few hard numbers to rely on. Some pundits will likely try to set expectations using excellent on-the-ground reporting from traditional journalists as the basis for their decision-making, and that will help them greatly. But many pundits will inevitably fall back on their instincts and idiosyncratic judgments about the state of the race. It’s not hard to imagine someone watching Wednesday night’s debate, concluding that Biden and Warren had a “good night” and raising expectations for them without seeing any new polling data or reporting. Or they could ratchet up expectations for Sanders based on his defiant, energetic performance. Or they could lower expectations for him because Warren, his fellow progressive, landed the best punches. And with such sparse polling, it will be hard to tell which expectations and standards are reasonable.

This is a bad situation. Democrats care deeply about winning this election — again and again, they have said that they prize electability and are looking for a candidate who can beat President Trump. But they’re getting their read on who is “good” at winning elections from pundits who can set standards arbitrarily. In an ideal world, pundits would set out some clear rules about primary coverage beforehand: maybe that outright wins always get the most emphasis, candidates who win in demographically unfavorable states (e.g. Biden in Iowa or Sanders in South Carolina) will get positive coverage, or over-performances that are explicitly tied to late surges (and not just random polling error) will be counted as wins. Or maybe pundits should realize that primaries and general elections are different animals, and stop acting as though winning one race is a good signal of general electability.

But unfortunately, it’s not clear who would make that happen, or who would adhere to that standard if it even existed. Pundits make a living by offering novel interpretations of the available information, and standards such as these might feel like a straitjacket to many. Rank-and-file Democrats are busy with their lives — that’s why they need election summaries from journalists in the first place. Tuned-in Democrats should probably avoid most of the preelection commentary around Nevada entirely. Pundits should make sure that, if we can’t agree on collective definitions of victory, momentum or electability, we are at least using smart, sensible and transparent standards for handicapping. If we don’t, we might end up influencing the very elections we’re supposed to interpret.