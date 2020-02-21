Those three cases are likely a small fraction of what’s out there. As has been previously reported, there were dozens of employment cases that were brought against Bloomberg’s business, some percentage of which were settled.
The details of these cases also matter. Putting on my employment lawyer hat from years ago, there are two possible categories of cases here — one in which he is specifically charged with doing something personally, and the other in which he is named in the lawsuit because, as chief executive, he is responsible for the conduct of the company, including the conduct of managers.
The first category of cases would involve his own personnel actions. We do not know the nature of the lawsuits, but, in general, this could include a CEO personally firing a woman in retaliation for raising a harassment complaint, firing a woman for discriminatory reasons, giving pay or other benefits to men over women, or denying a subordinate pregnancy leave — which could all be the subject of lawsuits.
The second category of cases — in which other executives had engaged in discrimination or harassment — would concern Bloomberg because, as CEO, he is responsible for making sure employment policies are properly enforced, employees are trained, and a complaint process is in place. Failure to do these things is grounds for personal liability because it creates a hostile work environment. Again, we do not know the nature of other lawsuits and NDAs because he did not release all former employees from these agreements.
On transparency for presidential candidates, I am an equal-opportunity fundamentalist. Everything should be put out there. Candidates of any age — whether or not they have had a heart attack — should put out all medical records (not simply their own doctor’s letter). They should release tax returns going back a minimum of 15 years. They should allow universities to release the candidate’s grades and term papers. If the candidate has given his or her papers to a library, the library should be directed to make everything available to the press.
We live in an era of grave mistrust of political institutions, made worse by a secretive and corrupt president (and his children, one of whom works in the White House with her husband, and continues to earn tens of millions of dollars a year). If we are going to err, it should be on the side of total disclosure. Will this discourage some good people from seeking office? Perhaps, although the more common disclosure becomes, the less, I suspect, voters will care about innocuous incidents — especially those that happened long ago. Nevertheless, disclosure is the price one pays when running for the presidency. If you have things you would rather not share, don’t run. But after the Trump trauma, when in doubt, the rule should be to put it all out there.
