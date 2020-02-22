Sandy is a suburb south of Salt Lake City. Interstate 15 runs between them. Bloomberg — or, more likely, one of his 20 staffers in the state — hates that traffic as much as the next Utahn. The crowd laughed a bit.

Bloomberg is not the first politician to try to soften his image with prepared humor on uncontroversial topics. But his desperation to make nice resembles that of another recent presidential candidate: Mitt Romney.

Romney, who repeatedly declared in Michigan in 2012 that the trees there were the right height. Romney, who, at Blake’s Creamery in New Hampshire in 2011, made eggs Benedict the subject of a truly laborious pun: “I was going to suggest to you that you serve your eggs with hollandaise sauce in hubcaps. Because there’s no plates like chrome for the hollandaise.”

But Bloomberg and Romney have much more in common than try-hard jokes. Their underlying pitches — and their challenges — are nearly identical.

Both are smart, wealthy men who made fortunes in ways many Americans don’t understand. Both believe they deserve their wealth. (“Yes,” Bloomberg said flatly when asked as much during Wednesday’s debate.) Both parlayed that success into winning elections as moderate problem solvers in deeply blue areas.

Both have tried to run for president by creating an air of inevitability, via an unremitting flow of money. In the 2008 race, Romney massively outspent his rivals in Iowa — in one instance, at the non-binding Iowa straw poll, he provided voters luxuries such as free barbecue and golf cart rides. On top of his pervasive national advertising, Bloomberg pays his staff huge salaries and furnishes his rally attendees with catered buffets. (If you can’t appeal to voters’ hearts, you appeal to their heads or, if it comes down to it, their literal guts.)

And, like Romney, Bloomberg tries to fit in with his party. Both men made convenient shifts on policy in order to pursue the presidency — Romney against abortion and health-care reform, Bloomberg reversing his support for the stop-and-frisk policing he defended during his time as mayor — but neither developed persuasive explanations. Instead, the pandering was so transparent it clarified the implied appeal: Just let me be the manager; I’m not an inspiring reformer, but I can run a railroad.

The root pitch for both candidates is that they are the careful, competent, electable guys. Romney advertised how he saved the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics and built up businesses such as Staples and Sports Authority. On Thursday in Salt Lake, the words “common sense” appeared three times in Bloomberg’s short speech.

There are differences. Bloomberg is far richer than Romney, which means he can run a national primary campaign rather than focus on the first states to vote. Bloomberg’s policy instincts, particularly on public health, guns and climate change, skew more left of center.

Yet Bloomberg nevertheless faces the same basic dilemma Romney did. Be yourself, and people can’t relate. But try to be what you think people want and come off as oleaginous.

By his second run, in 2012, Romney had clearly chosen slickness, pretending that he had been a “severely conservative” governor when he had been anything but when he ran Massachusetts. Bloomberg reveals a bit more of his core on the trail. His voice perks notably when he discusses climate change, which he has spent huge amounts of his own money fighting with some serious results. But on too many other matters, he tries to fit in, broadcasting the Romney-like impression that he is attempting to manufacture charisma.

Maybe “awkward, competent and wealthy” would work better against President Trump than it did for Mitt Romney against President Barack Obama. But running as an artless rich guy who might be a good manager may not be as great a bet as the polls currently suggest it is.

