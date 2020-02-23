Before sentencing convicted felon and Trump crony Roger Stone, she explained, "This effort to obstruct the investigation was deliberate, planned, not one isolated incident, and conducted over a considerable period of time. And Stone lied and sought to impede production of information to whom? Not to some secret anti-Trump cabal, but to Congress. To the elected representatives of both parties who were confronted with a matter of grave national importance.” In one brief paragraph, she defended objected reality, obliterated deep-state conspiracy theorizing and defended the legislative branch.
In a week when Trump retaliated against now-former acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire for informing Congress of threats to our upcoming presidential election, she read the riot act to those who put partisan advantage over defense of our democracy. “The truth still exists. The truth still matters,” she said. “Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t, his belligerence, his pride in his own lies are a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy.” She declared that, “if it goes unpunished, it will not be a victory for one party or another. Everyone loses because everyone depends on the representatives they elect to make the right decisions on a myriad of issues — many of which are politically charged but many of which aren’t — based on the facts.” She warned:
Everyone depends on our elected representatives to protect our elections from foreign interference based on the facts. No one knows where the threat is going to come from next time or whose side they're going to be on, and for that reason the dismay and disgust at the defendant's belligerence should transcend party.The dismay and the disgust at the attempts by others to defend his actions as just business as usual in our polarized climate should transcend party. The dismay and the disgust with any attempts to interfere with the efforts of prosecutors and members of the judiciary to fulfill their duty should transcend party.
She cannot silence the lies of a pathologically dishonest administration, but she can set an example for the rest of us. “Sure, the defense is free to say: ‘So what? Who cares?’ But, I’ll say this: Congress cared. The United States Department of Justice and the United States attorney’s office for the District of Columbia that prosecuted the case and is still prosecuting the case cared.” She went on: "The jurors who served with integrity under difficult circumstances cared. The American people cared. And I care.”
If only more politicians and voters cared, we might not be in the dire circumstances in which we find ourselves. Nevertheless, a warrior for truth and the rule of law deserves our thanks and praise. We certainly can say, well done, Judge Jackson.
