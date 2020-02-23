Imagine if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), when asked why he voted against the 2007 immigration bill, instead of suggesting it contained a provision to condone slavery(!), said, “It was not a bad bill. In retrospect, I should have supported it.”

Imagine if former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, instead of defending the use of nondisclosure agreements to settle claims when women “didn’t like a joke I told,” said, “I’m embarrassed I said any of those things in the 1990s. I profusely apologize to the women involved.”

The natural inclination of politicians, of course — most especially President Trump — is never to apologize or to issue non-apology apologies (“I’m sorry if anyone was offended”). Politicians have big egos and thin skins, so they do not like to admit mistakes. Nevertheless, they might earn the respect and even the admiration of voters if they confessed to errors. They also might help dispel the notion that “our side is always right, the other guys are lying about us” if they showed some humility now and then.

It’s not as if no one ever apologizes. “Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. . . . I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together.” That was what Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said, one of several times she apologized for her snafu with Native Americans and her DNA test. That actually can serve as an all-purpose apology that any politician could use for any offense.

Too nostalgic about Southern segregationists in the 1960s? “Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. . . . I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together.”

Voted for some clunker nominees? “Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. . . . I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together.”

Voting for a bill that resulted in mass incarceration or against a very strong immigration compromise? “Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. . . . I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together.”

It would save a lot of time, grief and embarrassment to cut out the denials, the evasions, the refusals to comment and simply cut to the chase: I screwed up. I am sorry.

Our polarized, tribalized society, in which politicians and other public figures live in fear of a scandal (lest the other side pounce), encourages secrecy and an all-or-nothing mentality. There is only downside to refusal to admit error.

Instead of egging politicians on to fight with one another at debates, we could ask them to reflect on their own errors. We could press them to tell us about votes and conversations they would like to do over. That might not make for scintillating TV, but it would do our political culture a world of good.