We did it! We did this together! All of us, in this massive outdoor amphitheater decently sized indoor amphitheater respectable lobby! And if we can do what we did here in other states, then — well, I don’t need to tell you what our impact will be, or how many delegates we’ll get. Get out a calculator single hand and do the math!

Before tonight, people were wondering whether this campaign was dead. Well, I think we showed them just how dead we are! [But, like, said confidently.]

They heard us tonight (if they listened carefully)! We sent a strong message about exactly how viable this campaign is. To all the people who doubted that someone from the place where I come from could do a thing like this, what we did here tonight, well, do not doubt it. Many people never would have guessed that someone from the place where I come from could finish where we did. Not because it seemed impossible — just because finishing in the position where we finished, relative to the other candidates, was such a specific outcome that I really doubt anyone would have bothered to make a prediction about it! But, if anyone had doubts on that score, I think we have settled those doubts.

Are we back? Look around and tell me if we’re back! You tell me! Tell me!

We could not have done what we did here without you all . People who came together in triple- digit numbers and made their preferences clear.

To those who asked whether we could do it — tonight is the answer. To those who ask whether we are building something successful — tonight is the answer. To those who wonder, “Is our comeback starting here?” Tonight is your answer.

If we stand together, we can be unstoppable! And if we stood together with even more voters, we could be even more unstoppable! If we can make just one person enthusiastic for this campaign, we can ignite the world! Just one person! All we need to do is find that one person!

The people have spoken with a clear voice, and I think what they want this campaign to do with itself next is pretty clear. We could not have done this without your support!

