News reports suggest Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), arguably the most influential African American in the state, will endorse Biden, a badly needed boost for a candidate who has lost some share of the African American vote.

With the Congressional Black Caucus Institute co-hosting the debate and the high percentage of African American voters in the state, racial justice issues are sure to be front and center. The temptation for candidates will be to waste time attacking Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk policies. Bloomberg is not on the ballot, so time spent on him gives Sanders relief from scrutiny. If Warren, for example, wants to win the nomination and not simply avoid offending Bernie Bros, she must turn the debate to Sanders’s record. He voted for the 1994 crime bill and favored the expansion of prisons that was the forerunner to mass incarceration of blacks.

AD

AD

Biden needs a powerful case to lay out the choice for African American voters: Voting for Steyer or other candidates polling well in the state enables Sanders, who is most vulnerable to President Trump’s attacks and whose grandiose ideas will not deliver concrete results for African Americans. Biden would be smart to wrap his arms around former president Barack Obama and make hay out of a report that Sanders considered mounting a primary challenge to Obama in 2012. In fact, Sanders was often a harsh critic of Obama and his legacy. Sanders, of course, is also seeking to wipe away the seminal achievement of the Obama era, the Affordable Care Act. Sanders offers a pie-in-the-sky promise to give everyone everything, with no real plan to fund or enact it. Biden must be relentless in his focus on Sanders, while not allowing Steyer to present himself as a viable alternative to Biden.

It is not out of bounds to argue that while Biden was working to enact the Violence Against Women Act, the assault weapons ban and Obama’s agenda, Sanders, for all his talk, has delivered little for African American — or any other — voters. His record of non-achievement makes him a loud, flashy show horse, not a reliable workhorse for the most vulnerable voters.

If Buttigieg and Klobuchar have any chance to slow down Sanders, it is in pummeling him — not each other — before it is too late. Klobuchar’s obvious disdain for Buttigieg is as unpleasant to view as it is ineffective. Buttigieg will almost certainly not win South Carolina, but knocking Sanders down to size — pointing to his divisiveness, his online attack dogs, his grandiose and wholly untenable economic plans — can help Buttigieg present himself as the center-left Democrat most capable of taking on Sanders.

AD

AD

Finally, if candidates do not press Sanders on his age, health and refusal to release all medical records after his heart attack four months ago, they do not deserve to win. Offer to release their records; demand he come forward with the details of his heart condition and any restrictions on activity. Do not allow Sanders to escape with a Trumpian cry of “smear” or some other dodge.

In short, if the candidates are taking on each other instead of Sanders, they are digging their own political graves. They must remind African Americans what is at stake, namely the nightmare of a second Trump term or a Sanders presidency incapable of making meaningful, solid progress on key issues.