Two years before President Trump nominated him to become ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell wrote an op-ed about Nigeria’s highly charged 2015 presidential race, a move that drew notice from Nigerian media. A year later, Grenell defended the government of Moldova against corruption allegations from a whistleblower who, Grenell argued, was a Russian operative bent on destabilizing an Eastern European country trying to move toward the West.
And Grenell’s public relations firm was paid to do work for a U.S. nonprofit funded almost entirely by the Hungarian government led by far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Grenell’s public relations consulting and foreign policy commentary, as well as his reputation as a vocal loyalist of Trump’s, are part of an unusual résumé for a leader of the U.S. intelligence community, a job Grenell assumed last week when Trump named him acting director of national intelligence. Individuals who have served in that position typically have been nonpartisan national security professionals whose experience has included leading intelligence agencies or service in the military.

This isn’t all that surprising given that Grenell is a PR guy, not an intelligence professional. And that acting on behalf of foreign governments while not registering as a foreign agent is pretty common among Trump cronies.

When Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez meets with young voters, she often asks them to name a Texas Latina who "speaks for us, for the state." They nearly always respond with the late singer Selena.
“She is amazing, she had a brilliant voice, but she’s been dead for over two decades,” the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate said at a recent Latina networking brunch. “That hurts that we can’t see ourselves anywhere in power.”
Tzintzún Ramirez, 38, is trying to change that, against what remain substantial odds. After a career of organizing construction workers and young voters of color in Texas, she was recruited to run for Senate last summer by fellow Democratic activists who worked on the 2018 Senate campaign of former state Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who lost but came close enough to show that the state’s politics are quickly changing. At first she laughed off the idea — she had never run before and had no desire to do so — but they reminded her of the need for more Latina voices in politics.

Texas may be a couple of elections away from turning blue, but once it does, the GOP is going to face an existential crisis.

* The court-reform advocacy group Take Back The Court calls on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from future Supreme Court cases involving Trump, in the wake of news that his wife is involved in assembling lists of people disloyal to the president.

* And over at the American Prospect, I argued that of course Vladimir Putin wants Trump to win.