* Jenna Johnson reports on a new kind of Senate candidate in Texas:
When Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez meets with young voters, she often asks them to name a Texas Latina who "speaks for us, for the state." They nearly always respond with the late singer Selena.“She is amazing, she had a brilliant voice, but she’s been dead for over two decades,” the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate said at a recent Latina networking brunch. “That hurts that we can’t see ourselves anywhere in power.”Tzintzún Ramirez, 38, is trying to change that, against what remain substantial odds. After a career of organizing construction workers and young voters of color in Texas, she was recruited to run for Senate last summer by fellow Democratic activists who worked on the 2018 Senate campaign of former state Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who lost but came close enough to show that the state’s politics are quickly changing. At first she laughed off the idea — she had never run before and had no desire to do so — but they reminded her of the need for more Latina voices in politics.
Texas may be a couple of elections away from turning blue, but once it does, the GOP is going to face an existential crisis.
* Eric Boehlert explains why Facebook and Twitter keep doing Trump’s bidding.
* Rick Hasen offers an apt warning for Democrats against fighting disinformation with more disinformation.
* David Rothkopf looks at the ways Trump is eviscerating our national security apparatus.
* Mehdi Hasan reminds us that everything we were told about Bernie Sanders has turned out to be wrong.
* Helaine Olen argues that rank-and-file Democrats are handling Sanders’ rise much more rationally than the elites.
* Ezra Klein argues that Bernie Sanders is advocating a socialist ethic, but not really socialist economics.
* The court-reform advocacy group Take Back The Court calls on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from future Supreme Court cases involving Trump, in the wake of news that his wife is involved in assembling lists of people disloyal to the president.
* Alexa Tausanovich and Emily Gee bring us a new Center for American Progress report explaining how partisan gerrymandering has restricted access to health care.
* Tracy Jan reports on how Rep. Jim Clyburn is recasting a race-neutral anti-poverty program as a form of reparations.
* Maryclaire Dale and Jocelyn Noveck report on a new poll showing overwhelming support for the Equal Rights Amendment.
* And over at the American Prospect, I argued that of course Vladimir Putin wants Trump to win.