Fear of creating panic and harming national morale during World War I led President Woodrow Wilson and his vast machinery of government to withhold facts about the flu. What citizens saw with their own eyes — corpses stacked on porches, a run on coffins, sudden and calamitous deaths of young, healthy military men not at the front lines — destroyed confidence in government.

Wilson was not an authoritarian the way that President Trump is routinely (and hysterically) accused of being by the chattering class. Wilson was a “real deal” authoritarian, one who jailed enemies and controlled the press as well as the economy to an extent not seen before or since in the United States. A cursory read of John Barry’s “The Great Influenza” — which President George W. Bush was seen carrying when fears of a bird-flu pandemic surfaced in 2005, as a means of alerting the public toward useful background — sketches Wilson’s iron lock on the economy, dissent and the propaganda apparatus of a nation at war. Wilson demanded the country follow him into the carnage in Europe, and he observed secrecy at home about the contagion.

There is no worse strategy than secrecy for safeguarding the public from a pandemic. It is true that panic is a threat, but secrecy and innuendo fuel panic. Whispers and rumors lead to hoarding, irrational behavior and economic upheaval. Already, the U.S. government is behind the curve despite Trump’s demands that it get and remain ahead of coronavirus worries.

Bureaucracies are not nimble. Even as talented a leadership team as that assembled by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and assisted by as trusted a medical expert as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci is likely to prove ineffective in the face of a pandemic’s collision with social media. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Twitter account is almost a parody of a real-time news feed. The president needs to demand that the CDC and Azar’s team move at least as fast as the coronavirus in publishing confirmed information on where and how severely the virus, covid-19, has struck across the globe.

Trump could be assisted in this effort by the oldest trick in the Beltway book: a special commission. Led by Vice President Mike Pence, the commission could be co-chaired by a bipartisan group of the nation’s smartest, most effective governors — perhaps Arizona’s Doug Ducey (R), Florida’s Ron DeSantis (R) and Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo (D) — and include leaders of great medical institutions such as the Mayo and Cleveland clinics, Mass General and M.D. Anderson. It should also include representatives from social media platforms and broad membership organizations such as the Service Employees International Union and Catholic Charities. The commission’s purpose ought to be publicizing best practices and credentialing best information. Knocking down fake news and fake “cures” as well as hysteria and overblown estimates of fatality rates are crucial ends in themselves.

Hammering home the facts of where the virus has struck and the science behind its levels of contagion, morbidity and mortality would do a world of good for the world at large and the global economy, which freezes up in the face of fear. (Fear was the driver behind market drops like those Monday in the United States and earlier retractions in Asia.) Public health is the first concern, but every pundit knows that if anything like what happened in 1918 plays out in the United States, Trump faces the sort of political disaster that became attached to Bush in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Here’s the chilling echo of 1918 that 21st-century leaders must seek to avoid: The first manifestation of the killer virus surfaced and then went underground, moving through at least a dozen “passages,” or mutations, according to Barry, before its deadliness crested and began to weaken and humans developed immune responses. What has exploded out of Wuhan, China, may be just the first, not the last, act in a deadly drama. Certainly, Trump should treat it that way.

A virus can’t be killed with words, but panic can be steamrolled with information. Hopefully the Trump administration won’t settle for business as usual, because this isn’t a usual flu. Better to be accused of overreaction than convicted later of indifference.

