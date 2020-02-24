The first concerns the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. AIPAC is bipartisan group, although a significant percentage of its membership is Democratic, which should surprise no one since American Jews overwhelmingly vote Democratic. (Not all AIPAC members are Democrats or Jewish; in recent years, many conservative evangelicals have joined, but they are far from a majority and are not represented in senior leadership roles.) AIPAC’s annual conference is routinely attended by members of Congress of both parties, and in election years by presidential candidates of both parties. (Barack Obama appeared in 2008, for example.)

In recent years, however, President Trump’s efforts to politicize Israel — such as suggesting that Democrats hate Israel and that Jews who vote Democratic are not “loyal” to Israel — have aggravated a rift in the Democratic Party between traditional supporters of Israel (the vast majority of members of Congress) and those on the left (but not exclusively) that have vehemently opposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies regarding Palestinians. (Israel’s multiple offers to negotiate with the Palestinians and past offers to cede more than 90 percent of the West Bank are generally ignored.) Matters worsened when the Israeli government and AIPAC officially (as opposed to its members) opposed Obama’s Iran deal.

Fast forward to 2020. Sanders (who has received the endorsement of and defended Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, whose anti-Semitic and anti-Israel comments generated widespread rebuke) announced he would not go to AIPAC, issuing a restrained explanation. He said it was not on his schedule but in any event said what he has consistently stated for years, that we need a foreign policy that protects Israel but also respects the aspirations and dignity of the Palestinians.

Then he switched gears, generating a vicious smear. On Sunday he tweeted: “The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security. So do the Palestinian people. I remain concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend their conference.”

In fact, AIPAC has always supported a two-state solution and in a decade of attending AIPAC events, I have never heard “bigotry” expressed from the stage. AIPAC replied in one of its most scathing comments in its history, pointing out that Sanders had never attended a single conference (even in 2008 when Obama appeared). AIPAC observed that many of Sanders’s Democratic colleagues in Congress routinely attend and speak to a diverse audience: "By engaging in such an odious attack on this mainstream, bipartisan event, Senator Sanders is insulting his very own colleagues and the millions of Americans who stand with Israel. Truly shameful. "

Sanders could simply have declined to go. He could have stuck by his initial matter-of-fact statement objecting to AIPAC’s stances. Instead he chose to demonize AIPAC. His inflammatory attack has already alarmed many Democrats, even critics of AIPAC, and Trump will certainly use Sanders’s extreme view toward the United States’ closest ally in the region against him in the election, not unfairly, to demonstrate that Sanders would injure an important U.S. relationship. (This would certainly be the pot calling the kettle black, but by the same token, Sanders loses the advantage of painting Trump as unhinged, erratic, driven by personal venom and harmful to our long-term alliances.)

This blowup comes at the same time that Sanders, in a “60 Minutes" interview, was asked about his past praise of the Communist Cuban government. Once again, he seemed to downplay its repression and talk up its social welfare policies. “We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad,” he said. “You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

This will revive concerns that Sanders, who visited and praised the Soviet Union during the Cold War, has praised left-wing dictators and has at times shied away from calling left-wing Venezuelan tyrant Nicolás Maduro a dictator. Again, Sanders takes an issue such as foreign policy, which should be an advantage for Democrats given Trump’s perverse relationship with Russia and other dictatorships, and turns it into a problem.

Sanders, of course, could have said, “The Cuban government is repressive, but I support President Obama’s effort to open up the country. That’s how we make it less repressive.” I don’t agree with that approach, but it is not offensive, embarrassing or likely to stir animus in a key state such as Florida, which is home to many Cuban refugees.

Sanders’s judgment, his extremism and his unwillingness to figure out ways to bring his party together, not to mention bring others into the fold, should rightly freak out Democrats who want to win in November. Trump will have a field day with an opponent who paints AIPAC as more noxious than the Communist Cuban government.

