As difficult as it was to convict comedian Bill Cosby, the first prominent man found guilty of rape in the #MeToo era, grasping the horror of what Cosby had done was not that difficult. Sexual violence has always been a contentious subject, but even before #MeToo, everyone understood that drugging a woman and penetrating her unconscious body made a man a rapist.

For Weinstein to be found guilty of rape required a more significant cultural shift in the understanding of sexual violence. The fact that a jury was able to convict Weinstein of assaulting two women who acknowledged that they had ongoing social and sexual relationships with him suggests that the public has begun to grasp the kind of nuances that feminists have tried to explain for decades.

People can be raped even by someone with whom they have had consensual sex previously. Women who have been raped may agree to have sex with their rapist later, if only because they decide it is the best way to protect themselves. And people may maintain professional, even cordial, relationships with their rapists in order to avert future violence, to avoid retaliation or to further their careers. These dynamics may be especially powerful in industries in which people rely on a handful of influential gatekeepers for continued employment.

That 12 Manhattan jurors can hold these competing ideas in their heads at once is a tremendous victory, one we shouldn’t take for granted. There are charges pending against Weinstein in California, where a trial could provide a test of whether the New York case was an aberration or a new norm.

It’s good that the jurors and a lot of observers understood why Jessica Mann and Mimi Haleyi might have maintained their ties to Weinstein rather than immediately reporting him to the police. But without changing both law and culture, Weinstein’s conviction might come to feel more like an aberration than a precedent. And the work of transforming America’s sexual culture at home and at work will remain incomplete.

Take the concept of statute of limitations. Of all the women Weinstein is alleged to have attacked, Mann and Haleyi’s accounts became the basis of the New York prosecution not because they were his most recognizable victims or because they had suffered the worst violence. Rather, their cases could be prosecuted because they came forward before the clock had run out. Though New York has since changed its statute of limitations to give women more time to report rapes, others of Weinstein’s alleged victims will never see their charges tried in court. Strict statutes of limitations elsewhere will prevent others from obtaining justice.

One way to solve this problem would be to find ways to encourage victims to come forward right away. Dismantling a culture of shame that makes women feel responsible for being attacked, reforming the way law enforcement treats survivors and rectifying the vast financial and social inequalities that separate men like Weinstein and Cosby from their victims are all vital. These changes are also hard to achieve. Until such radical cultural and bureaucratic shifts are possible, statutes of limitations for sex crimes should acknowledge reality: that it can take a very long time for women to find the strength to come forward.

And while the jurors in the Weinstein trial appear to have believed at least two of his accusers, women’s collective trustworthiness remains very much on trial — in some cases literally. Mother Jones’s Madison Pauly filed a disturbing report recently about how lawyers for men accused of sexual violence are turning to libel law to tarnish women who speak out and to tie them up in financially and emotionally costly litigation. These suits don’t even have to be successful to succeed in dissuading women. They just have to raise the prospect that, in addition to having their reputations picked over in public should they choose to come forward, accusers might also face fiscal ruin.

If Weinstein’s conviction is no fairy tale, it does have a hint of Hollywood-style irony to it. Weinstein became famous and influential in part for the brilliant campaigns he ran on behalf of socially engaged movies, arguing that the films he championed gave audiences the inspiration they needed to create a better world. Now #MeToo’s most prominent monster is going off to jail, and the lights are coming up in the theater. What happens next is up to us.