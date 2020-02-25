If you want to talk about electability, current head-to-head polls are far less helpful now than the present conduct of the candidates and the reaction of those in their own party.
On Sunday, Sanders managed to annoy the entire Democratic Party of Florida:
Now the statewide party pic.twitter.com/5F6lsrjnr3— Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) February 24, 2020
Individual Democrats both inside and outside of Florida weighed in on this issue; that includes elected politicians as well as activists such as Fred Guttenberg, the father of a teenager murdered in the Parkland school shooting.
“As the first South American immigrant member of Congress who proudly represents thousands of Cuban Americans, I find Senator Bernie Sanders’ comments on Castro’s Cuba absolutely unacceptable,” tweeted freshman Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.).
Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) also tweeted: “I’m hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro.”
"I’m totally disgusted and insulted,” said Lourdes Diaz, the president of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus in Broward County, who is Cuban-American. “Maybe this will open people’s eyes to how super, super liberal and radical Bernie is. I’m not going to defend him anymore. I’m over it.”
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) warned Democrats would be “doomed” if they followed Sanders on foreign policy. He dubbed Sanders’s comments “outrageous.”
Vulnerable freshman Democrats were incensed by his attack against the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and, by implication, its Democratic members:
Hurling insults and derogatory remarks like this is not productive to maintaining bipartisan support for a strong US-Israel relationship. I strongly condemn @BernieSanders’ tweets about @AIPAC and encourage my colleagues to join me in attending this bipartisan policy conference. https://t.co/v7DnMiiPcn— Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) February 24, 2020
As someone who has actually attended @AIPAC events, I've personally seen the diversity of opinions they represent and the important work they do supporting Israel.— Max Rose (@MaxRose4NY) February 24, 2020
I look forward to proudly attending next week's conference. https://t.co/uKYScP3w4L
I’ve been involved with @AIPAC since I was in high school. Sad to see @BernieSanders statement on us.PC has always been a diverse, welcoming place! As a liberal, jew&Latina I will continue supporting a strong US-Israel relationship&caring about Palestinians too I’m #AIPACProud 💙 https://t.co/np1LwuosOj— (((Rep.Alma Hernandez))) (@almaforarizona) February 24, 2020
Forget the merits of issues surrounding Cuba, Israel and AIPAC. Sanders in a single day managed to annoy some of the most vulnerable freshmen whose reelection is essential to Democrats’ ability to hold the House; a number of Florida Democrats; and many of AIPAC’s 18,000 Jewish and non-Jewish attendees (who lead civic groups, synagogues and Democratic political activities). Sanders heightened the fear among some Democrats — many of them elected Democrats — that he does not know how to be a unifying, inclusive and party-building force; his natural inclination, built over his entire political life, is to insult, sneer and delegitimize people in his own party.
Aaron David Miller, longtime foreign policy guru and Middle East negotiator, observed:
Stunning how gratuitously and galactically stupid Sanders attack on AIPAC, Israel, defense of Castro are. What's the point? Satisfying his base? Ideological conviction? Either way, shape of things to come. https://t.co/kSsUcQt9DW— Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) February 24, 2020
The concern about electability is anything but irrational. General election polls this early do not tell us a lot. But if Sanders is going to conduct himself this way throughout the race — and a 78-year-old does not change his stripes — he will wind up depressing Democratic turnout, harming down-ballot candidates and revving up Republicans who will be inflamed by a self-described socialist praising dictators and bashing pro-Israel Democrats. The worry, in short, is that he does not know how or want to make himself more electable.
Democrats have to win back states they lost in 2016, crank up their own turnout, raise every dollar they can find and hope the top of the ticket is a lift, not an anchor around the necks of the other Democrats on the ballot. Needlessly offending any part of the Democratic base seems a peculiar way to alleviate those concerns. If a candidate is so tone-deaf as to what the party needs and wants, imagine how unsuccessful he will be in converting disaffected independents and soft Republicans. This is a slow-motion train wreck that Democrats had better figure out how to derail.
Read more: