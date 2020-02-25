But Bloomberg has praised another murderous dictator – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS – as recently as last year, long after he was implicated in the murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a September 2019 interview with Arab News, Bloomberg praised Mohammed bin Salman’s “Saudi Vision 2030” plan, focusing especially on its loosening of some restrictions on Saudi women. “I have had a number of women come up to me and say you don’t understand this is the best thing that has ever happened to Saudi Arabia because half the population was cut out and now they are going in the right direction," Bloomberg said. He lauded King Salman and MBS for their efforts “to take that country into the new world,” saying, “They have made progress going in the right direction.”

He didn’t acknowledge that MBS had jailed and tortured some prominent Saudi women activists. And Bloomberg didn’t mention that 11 months earlier, U.S. permanent resident and Saudi journalist Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered by MBS’s own henchmen. International investigators and the CIA later concluded that the killing was a premeditated crime ordered by MBS himself.

Alluding to human rights accusations against the Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg decided to defend the regime and draw a false equivalence with the United States’ historical record. “We make a mistake in America of saying we are perfect, and the rest of the world is screwed up,” he said. “That is not true. Everybody makes progress at different paces. Some are doing better than America, some are doing worse than America.”

Bloomberg was speaking at the 2019 Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. That forum has worked in partnership with the MISK Global Forum, an organization founded and funded by MBS personally. There was significant online criticism of Bloomberg’s decision to work with the forum at the time. In 2018, Bloomberg hosted MBS in New York and took him out to Starbucks for a photo op.

Mike Bloomberg takes Saudi crown prince to Starbucks for coffee https://t.co/vc1htutqfS — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) March 28, 2018

After he declared his candidacy for president in November, Bloomberg changed his tune on Saudi Arabia. In written answers to questions submitted by the Council on Foreign Relations, he said that, as president, he would demand that the Saudi government end the human rights crisis in Yemen and improve its own human rights record. He also condemned the Khashoggi killing as “abhorrent” and counter to American values.

“The assault on Khashoggi was an assault on our democratic principles and we have to stand up so the rest of the world sees that no financial or strategic relationship justifies such an action,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Sanders campaign directly referred to his history of opposing MBS to defend against charges that the Vermont senator is partial to authoritarian dictators. The Sanders campaign also indirectly referred to Bloomberg’s ties to, and praise of, another authoritarian dictator, China’s Xi Jinping.

“While Washington was praising MBS, Bernie Sanders was out there attacking his war in Yemen, attacking MBS. And only after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, did the rest of Washington realize what Bernie Sanders had been saying all along, that MBS is a murderous thug,” Sanders deputy campaign manager Ari Rabin-Havt said on CNN.

He then alluded to Bloomberg’s deep business interests in China and Bloomberg’s comments last year that Xi is “not a dictator.”

“While other candidates on the stage are profiting from authoritarian regimes like China, Bernie Sanders has been calling out Xi of China as an authoritarian,” Rabin-Havt said.

As Mehdi Hasan pointed out in the Intercept, Bloomberg’s past praise for MBS, his defense of Xi and his overall opinion that the United States should not be lecturing other countries on human rights all echo the views of President Trump. But they make him an outlier in this Democratic field.

When it comes to supporting authoritarians despite their human rights records, Bloomberg is casting stones from inside a glass house. At Tuesday night’s debate, his primary rivals are sure to return fire.