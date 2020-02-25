Medical aid-in-dying laws require doctors to advise terminally ill adults who request this end-of-life care option to peacefully end their suffering if it becomes unbearable about the full range of end-of-life care options, including hospice and palliative care. As a result, they improve the quality and utilization of home hospice care and end-of-life care overall, benefiting both the more than 99 percent of terminally adults who don’t end up needing medical aid in dying and the fewer than 1 percent who do and use it.

That’s why I plan to testify in support Maryland’s medical aid-in-dying bill, the End-of-Life Option Act (SB 701), at a hearing before the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Feb. 28.

Last March, the Maryland Senate fell just one vote short of passing a heavily amended version of the bill the House of Delegates approved in February. The prospects for passing the bill are better in 2020 because of new Senate leadership and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) statement at the Jan. 8 Annapolis Summit that he’s “willing to look at both sides of that issue.”

Since House of Delegates Health and Government Operations Committee Chair Shane Pendergrass first introduced the End of Life Option Act in 2015, the District and five states — California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine and New Jersey — have passed medical aid-in-dying laws.

Four states have authorized medical aid in dying since 1997: Montana (via a state Supreme Court ruling), Oregon, Vermont and Washington state. Collectively, these 10 jurisdictions represent one out of five U.S. residents (22 percent) and have decades of combined experience successfully implementing this medical practice without even one documented case of abuse, coercion or fraud.

In short, there is more than enough data and evidence from these jurisdictions to show that Maryland lawmakers should end the debate on this compassionate legislation and pass it into law.

Contrary to popular belief, most people of faith don’t oppose medical aid in dying. In fact, a majority of Catholics (65 percent), Protestants (62 percent), Jews (67 percent) and Muslims (52 percent) in Maryland support it, according to 2019 Public Policy Polling showing 66 percent of Marylanders overall support this option. I recently joined faith leaders from Judaism, the Presbyterian Church, the Unitarian Universalist Church and the United Church of Christ at a news conference to express our support for this legislation.

I grew up as the son and stepson of Baptist ministers before becoming one myself. There is no biblical doctrine anyone can stand on to oppose this bill. What you will hear from those opposed to this bill won’t be biblical, it will be traditional. Don’t let them confuse the two.

Sadly, in far too many of our churches, we are being given a version of a vengeful, repressive God.

I don’t know that God. My God is loving. My God is kind. My God is compassionate. My God is freeing. My God is liberating.

Too many faith leaders, including those from my church, have developed this myth that the God we serve is limited. He isn’t. They will preach a version of an all-knowing God who foresaw terminal illness but won’t acknowledge one who would deliver solutions.