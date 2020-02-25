On the debate stage in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday night, several of the contenders will likely go after Sanders. Former vice president Joe Biden has already put out an ad dinging Sanders for seeking to primary Obama (complete with audio):
Biden is surely going to hit Sanders on that, on Sanders’s record on guns and immigration, on Sanders’s desire to blow up Obamacare and on his cheerleading for left-wing dictators. Posing as defender of the Obama legacy and reminding voters of all he has delivered (as opposed to Sanders’s sparse legislative achievements), Biden might get in some hits if he has a strong performance (as he did in the Nevada debate). But he will need help from other candidates to sustain the barrage and keep Sanders tethered to the facts.
The other candidate with the ability and the will to go after Sanders is former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg. The subject of Sanders’s remarks on Castro came up in Buttigieg’s CNN town hall on Monday night:
Pete Buttigieg: So, this is part of what I’m getting at when I say that in our one shot to defeat Donald Trump, we should think carefully about the consequences of nominating Senator Sanders. I don’t want — as a Democrat — I don’t want to be explaining why our nominee is encouraging people to look on the bright side of the Castro regime when we’re going into the election of our lives. We need to stand unequivocally against dictatorships everywhere in the world.Don Lemon: So you don’t think that’s a good excuse? He says he thinks he’s a dictator but literacy is a good thing. There’s no nuance to that?Pete Buttigieg: Why are we spotlighting — of course literacy is a good thing, but why are we spotlighting the literacy programs of a brutal dictator instead of being unambiguous in our condemnation about the way he has treated his own people?
He also made the case that Sanders is not putting together a coalition and promoting unity:
Pete Buttigieg: Look, I believe in a politics that brings as many people in as possible. I believe in calling people into the tent, not calling them names online, and it’s going to be more important than ever that we build a coalition that can invite people, not just fellow diehard Democrats, but independents. I’m even seeing what I call future former Republicans, who are not going to agree with me on everything, but they’re disgusted with what’s going on in this White House. You don’t have to be a liberal Democrat to have trouble looking your kids in the eye and explaining this president to them, but in order to do any of them, we have to be building a kind of politics that’s about that inclusive victory, not about a rigid ideology. And [if] we have ever had an election that America cannot afford for us to lose, it’s this one. So that’s the case that I’m going to be making. And at the end of the day, most Democrats are looking for a different answer than what Senator Sanders has offered.Don Lemon: Okay, I have to be honest. You’re being awfully polite, because you have said that Senator Sanders is polarizing and inflexible. You said that he was “toxic, divisive, and polarizing,” I should say, excuse me. You don’t still believe that?Pete Buttigieg: No, I stand by everything that I’ve said about this. Look, I respect Senator Sanders. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him, but the reality is the politics he is offering is one that says, if you don’t agree with me 100 percent of the time, you don’t even belong at my side. It is about whose help you reject. And at a moment like this where we have such terrible division emanating from the White House, I don’t think that it makes sense to match it with a different form of division. And we see that in the tone and the tenor of his campaign and its supporters.
Buttigieg might be best equipped to pin down Sanders not only because he is quick on his feet but also because he makes the arguments about Sanders in terms of electability, the overriding concern of so many Democrats. Buttigieg is not saying Sanders will ruin the country or damage national security; he is saying that he is so off-putting that he will blow Democrats’ chances for victory in a winnable election.
Sanders needs to be prepared not only to answer Buttigieg on the substance of the issues (e.g. wanting to primary Obama, disrespectful staff, nondisclosure of medical records), but also on the charge that he is not being candid and forthcoming. Sanders has the tendency to counterattack and demean his opponents (referring to Buttigieg as “Pete” and sneering at his fundraising); Buttigieg remains eerily calm and collected. Deliberately and quietly answering Sanders’s rants with well-placed jabs and an assault on Sanders’s holier-than-thou attitude (everyone but Sanders is corrupted by money; no one but Sanders is committed to universal health-care coverage, etc.) could be effective.
Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg put out a statement Monday denouncing Sanders’s record on guns, a preview of a likely path of attack. However, Bloomberg is vulnerable in the debate; whenever he speaks up, Sanders invariably counteracts with the “oligarch” charge and attacks on Bloomberg’s record regarding female employees and stop-and-frisk policing. Bloomberg, in other words, is much more easily thrown back on defense than Biden or Buttigieg.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is more than equipped to slice and dice an opponent, as she did with Bloomberg in the last debate. However, to date she has been reluctant to really take the fight to Sanders, perhaps for fear of angering his base. For her efforts, she has received praise from her supporters and the media but has gotten nowhere in the race (finishing third, fourth and fourth in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, respectively). If she wants to prevent her slide into irrelevance in the race, she might need to aid her competitors in bringing down Sanders. It is now or never for her — and the rest of the field.
