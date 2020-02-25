Pete Buttigieg: Look, I believe in a politics that brings as many people in as possible. I believe in calling people into the tent, not calling them names online, and it’s going to be more important than ever that we build a coalition that can invite people, not just fellow diehard Democrats, but independents. I’m even seeing what I call future former Republicans, who are not going to agree with me on everything, but they’re disgusted with what’s going on in this White House. You don’t have to be a liberal Democrat to have trouble looking your kids in the eye and explaining this president to them, but in order to do any of them, we have to be building a kind of politics that’s about that inclusive victory, not about a rigid ideology. And [if] we have ever had an election that America cannot afford for us to lose, it’s this one. So that’s the case that I’m going to be making. And at the end of the day, most Democrats are looking for a different answer than what Senator Sanders has offered.

Don Lemon: Okay, I have to be honest. You’re being awfully polite, because you have said that Senator Sanders is polarizing and inflexible. You said that he was “toxic, divisive, and polarizing,” I should say, excuse me. You don’t still believe that?

Pete Buttigieg: No, I stand by everything that I’ve said about this. Look, I respect Senator Sanders. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him, but the reality is the politics he is offering is one that says, if you don’t agree with me 100 percent of the time, you don’t even belong at my side. It is about whose help you reject. And at a moment like this where we have such terrible division emanating from the White House, I don’t think that it makes sense to match it with a different form of division. And we see that in the tone and the tenor of his campaign and its supporters.