When Pete Buttigieg was first on the podcast in December 2018, he was the little-known, outgoing mayor of South Bend, Ind. Today, he is a top-tier candidate for the Democratic nomination for president. I sat with him on Feb. 24 in Charleston, S.C., where we talked about the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the hurdles Buttigieg still faces with African American voters and whether he’s really gay. Yeah, that’s actually a thing.

