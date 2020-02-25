Russians reportedly are up to the same tricks this year. They are trying to help Sanders, whom they no doubt view as most beatable of all of the leading Democratic candidates, win the nomination to face off against Trump in November.

A similar gambit is being pursued by Republicans in next month’s Democratic primary for Senate in North Carolina. Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.) is one of the Republicans being targeted by Democrats, who hope to regain control of the Senate this fall. Tillis might not quite be an endangered species, but his seat is not considered safe.

This month, and out of nowhere, TV ads and mailers from a mysterious organization dubbed the Faith and Power PAC appeared in the Tar Heel State. Thus far, Faith and Power has poured nearly $3 million into ads touting the progressive credentials of an African American Democratic Senate candidate named Erica Smith, according to the Charlotte Observer. Smith, who is one of five Democrats running in the March 3 primary, has lagged in fundraising and is way down in the polls against Cal Cunningham, a veteran and a former state senator supported by the Senate Democrats’ official campaign committee.

Faith and Power PAC ads have also trained fire on Cunningham, accusing him of not standing up for the LGBTQ community or facing down the National Rifle Association, the Observer noted.

The PAC is hard at work boosting the candidacy of Smith, who is deemed weaker, over Cunningham. And who is pouring millions into the North Carolina Democratic primary? Look behind the veil of the Federal Election Commission, and, oops, there it is:

Faith and Power PAC, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 12, has received contributions in the amount of $2.95 million from the Senate Leadership Fund. And what, pray tell, is the Senate Leadership Fund? It is a super PAC created in 2015 by allies of McConnell.

Faith and Power PAC is to “Moscow Mitch” as the Russians helping Sanders are to Vladimir Putin.

Again, the only question is: Who is better at it?