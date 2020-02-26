I’ll explain a bit about that history and how it relates to what just happened, but here’s the latest:

The network disciplined David Wright, who reports for ABC’s signature news programs, including “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America” and “Nightline,” several people confirmed late Tuesday. The choppy, poorly shot video, released Wednesday morning by Project Veritas, captured Wright on what appeared to be a hidden camera, seeming to complain in general terms about political coverage. “I don’t think we’re terribly interested in voters,” he said, echoing gripes about the superficiality of some aspects of White House and campaign coverage that have been raised by journalists for decades. Also: “Commercial imperative is incompatible with news.”

Not only are they suspending Wright, they’re also banning him from political coverage once he returns. They might as well put up a billboard atop their headquarters reading, “C’mon, conservative grifters: Have at us. We’re a bunch of cowards and we’ll crumble under the least bit of pressure.”

On the tape, which was taken at what appears to be a bar, Wright makes the kind of complaints about news coverage that any reporter will find familiar: It’s too focused on the outrage of the day, it’s caught in an endless cycle of triviality, it can’t figure out how to hold Trump accountable, and so on.

None of what he says should be controversial in the least, though I’m sure his bosses didn’t like it when he said that much of what’s on “Good Morning America” is just about promoting other products of Disney, ABC’s parent company.

But what’s important here is that this is a scam conservatives have been running for decades. It’s often referred to as “working the refs” — you accuse the media of “bias,” and even if you have no substance to back up your claim, if you do it often and loudly enough, they’ll bend over backward to disprove you, usually by being extraordinarily tough on Democrats (see “But her emails”).

Among the conservatives who make this their life’s work, no one is as sleazy as James O’Keefe. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to a crime for an attempted break-in at a Democratic senator’s office that apparently was part of a scheme to tap her phones. In 2016, he or one of his associates called George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, left a message under an assumed name, then forgot to hang up the phone, leaving a lengthy recording in which they discussed their plan to infiltrate OSF.

In 2017, he attempted to con The Post but was caught because our reporters did their jobs like the professionals they are. O’Keefe goaded a woman to claim falsely to Post reporters that she had been impregnated as a teenager by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. The idea was that The Post would publish the story, then O’Keefe would reveal it to have been false to discredit the media and help diffuse the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that had been raised against Moore.

The fact that O’Keefe is a literal con artist has not prevented his organization from getting enormous support from establishment conservatives. According to Project Veritas’ 2018 tax form, the group raised almost $9 million that year. Among the people and organizations that have supported them is the Trump Foundation, which gave $10,000 in 2015 (and of course, the Trump Foundation was itself a scam, and has since been shut down).

Given all that, it is utterly shocking that ABC News would hear that Project Veritas has released a secret recording of one of their most senior reporters, then suspend him that very day, for comments that shouldn’t be controversial at all. Not only is it a monumental act of cowardice, it only encourages con artists like O’Keefe, showing them that it takes almost nothing for them to make one of the largest news organizations in the country knuckle under.

This isn’t about whether the media should take criticism seriously; of course they should. There are times when conservatives have legitimate complaints about the way one issue or another is covered, just as there are times when liberals have legitimate complaints. It should be part of our job to listen, be self-aware, and be thoughtful about how to improve.