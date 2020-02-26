Mike Bloomberg has vowed as a Democratic candidate for president to "strengthen entitlement programs." But when he was mayor of New York City, Bloomberg twice compared Social Security to a "Ponzi scheme" and repeatedly said cuts to that program as well as Medicare and Medicaid had to be part of any serious solution to reducing the federal deficit.

The comments come from Bloomberg's weekly appearances as mayor on the radio program "Live from City Hall," which was reviewed by CNN's KFile.

“I don’t know if Bernie Madoff got his idea from there, but if there’s ever a Ponzi scheme, people say Madoff was the biggest? Wrong. Social Security is, far and away,” Bloomberg said in a January 2009 appearance, referencing the imprisoned former investment adviser who committed billions in fraud.