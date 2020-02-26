President Trump’s re-election campaign sued The New York Times for libel on Wednesday, alleging that an Op-Ed article published by the newspaper falsely asserted a “quid pro quo” between Russian officials and Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign.Mr. Trump often threatens to sue media organizations but rarely follows through. The lawsuit, filed in New York State court in Manhattan, is the first time his political operation has taken legal action against an American news outlet since he took office.
As someone who has written hundreds of opinion pieces critical of the president, I have to ask: Where’s my lawsuit?
* Marty Johnson reports that Nancy Pelosi says it would be fine if Bernie Sanders is the Democratic nominee.
* Eric Levitz aptly surmises that Mick Mulvaney may be behind the White House effort to raid home heating assistance to pay for the coronavirus response.
* Ron Brownstein explains why turning out new voters might not be enough for Bernie Sanders in a general election.
* Rachel Bitecofer argues that the makeup of the electorate is changing in ways that will advantage the Democrats in 2020, no matter who their candidate is.
* Chrissy Stroop has an interesting piece arguing that the GOP is the party of hidebound white Christian nationalism, and Democrats represent the secular party of the future.
* David Corn reminds us that the Cold War was quite a bit more complicated than you’d realize from watching cable news.
* John Harwood looks at how Trump is ditching the model that worked well to prevent Ebola from spreading to the United States.
* Helaine Olen explains how our lack of a Medicare-for-all system is going to make it harder for us to stop the spread of coronavirus.
* Amanda Marcotte contemplates the horrifying prospect of two 70-something candidates arguing about decades-old issues in the general election.
* Michelle Boorstein reports on the fight over Jewish identity that Bernie Sanders is now in the middle of.
* And Jon Stokes warns that coronavirus could disrupt election day.