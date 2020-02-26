Just the fact that we’re talking about Castro as if one’s feelings about him are of some significant import in 2020 tells you how absurd things have gotten.

To be clear, I’m not saying you can’t disagree with Sanders’s statements, today or 30 years ago, about the state of literacy in Cuba or the merits of Moscow subway architecture — which even the most committed capitalist would have to acknowledge is quite something.

But does this really tell us anything about what the next presidency is going to be like?

In the debate, Sanders got this question:

You’ve praised the Chinese Communist Party for lifting more people out of extreme poverty than any other country. You also have a track record of expressing sympathy for socialist governments in Cuba and in Nicaragua. Can Americans trust that a democratic socialist president will not give authoritarians a free pass?

Have we gone back in time to 1987? You’d think the only authoritarian regimes in the world were the socialist ones, and the measure of a president’s feelings about authoritarianism is what they thought about the Sandinistas.

With the exception of “Why are you struggling in the polls?” (and yes, Joe Biden got asked that in the debate, too), there may be no more useless class of question than the one that goes, “Can Americans trust you … ”

And it’s too bad, because the way we should approach authoritarian regimes is a key question for American foreign policy, and something the next president might decide to change.

We could start by acknowledging that we have friendly relations with many governments as or more oppressive than Cuba’s. In terms of the sheer volume of oppression, no government on earth can match China’s, and while we have a complex relationship with the Chinese, it’s not as though we’ve instituted an embargo. (They’re one of our top trading partners.)

We decry the abysmal human rights record and regional destabilization of the oppressive theocratic regime in Iran, telling its citizens to rise up against it and mulling if and when we might decide to invade, but say absolutely nothing about the abysmal human rights record and regional destabilization of the oppressive theocratic regime in Saudi Arabia. I haven’t heard the candidates asked to explain their feelings on that, or what they might do differently in the future.

The debate didn’t get better from there. Some complex issues were framed as nail-biting scenarios (“If it is proven that Russia has interfered in the 2020 elections, would you, as president, launch a retaliatory cyberattack?”), while others were reduced to hot-button symbolism. Multiple candidates were quizzed on whether they’d move the U.S. Embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv or leave it in Jerusalem, and Sanders was confronted on his criticism of AIPAC.

But the moderators seemed uninterested in how the candidates might actually use American influence to bring a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict any closer.

The Cuba kerfuffle demonstrates just how vacuous the campaign discussion of foreign policy has become. Everyone got up in arms because Sanders complimented Castro: A hundred stories were written about it, members of Congress from Florida shook their fists in outrage, and pundits mused that Democrats won’t be able to win unless they demonstrate their toughness toward the commies in our hemisphere.

But nobody asked what our policy toward Cuba should actually be.

And though Cuba is hardly our most pressing foreign policy challenge, there are some real differences. President Barack Obama eased restrictions on travel and trade with the island, then President Trump clamped down, assumedly on the theory that if we just keep the embargo in place for another 60 years, the regime will crumble. So what should the next president do? Almost nobody asks.

It’s all too easy to forget, amid the micro-controversies and oppo dumps and gotcha moments, that that’s what we’re trying to find out about these people. What would they actually do if they were president? How would they make decisions? Which policies would they change and which would they keep the same?

Just imagine if that’s what we spent our time worrying about.