The “someone else” will not be a self-described socialist, will not have poked Cuban Americans in the eye, will not favor a complete ban on fracking and will not be supporting a gargantuan Medicare-for-all plan that starts taxing Americans at the $29,000 threshold and (depending on who is doing the math) comes with a funding gap of about $25 trillion (and that a majority of Democratic senators, let alone a majority of all senators, let alone a 60-vote majority, do not support).
If you think that Americans in critical swing states (e.g., Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona) will vote for someone with Sanders’s profile and that having him at at the top of the ticket won’t damage Democratic Senate candidates running to the center to win purple and red states (e.g., Maine, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina), you may want to vote for Sanders.
But if you understand that there is a far cry between Sanders and a less extreme candidate (i.e., all the rest) who will not be burdened with the positions outlined above, what do you do? Remember, the head of the ticket may well decide the majority of both houses. At issue is whether we can endure four more years of President Trump. What follows is one way to assess the choices.
There are two states with favorite daughters: Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Massachusetts and Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Minnesota. Both are doing well in the polls in their home state. Strategically, if you are in the non-Sanders camp, it makes sense to vote for the home-state favorite.
In all other states — and here is why early voting would be a mistake — to select your non-Sanders choice, look at the results of the first four contests. The most important will be South Carolina, since its primary is the first in which support from African American voters is critical. Then consider a few factors:
- Has the candidate won or come close to winning a contest?
- Has the candidate shown any ability to attract African American votes?
- Has the candidate been able to hold his or her own in debates and answer serious questions about his or her record?
- According to credible public polling, is the candidate competitive in your state, which means at or above 15 percent (the threshold for statewide delegates)?
Weigh the factors as you like, but if a candidate has more than one “no” as things stand on Tuesday, voting for that person likely has the effect of boosting Sanders to the nomination. No vote is “thrown away,” but at such a critical juncture in the life of our democracy, your vote should be cast with a non-Sanders nominee in mind. No pressure, but vote wisely.
Read more: