He did seize the opportunity to level some big blows against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for his vote against the Brady bill, which instituted background checks for gun purchases, and to afford the gun industry protection from civil lawsuits. He argued that for someone who has “gone after every corporation in the world . . . I’ve not seen him go after the gun manufacturers.”

On electability, he made his point without personally assaulting Sanders or impugning his actual views. He called Sanders “decent and honorable.” However, he reminded the crowd the Democrats needed to win the Senate. “Ask yourself the question: You’re running for the United States Senate in Georgia, where we can win, in North Carolina, here in this state, in Pennsylvania, in Arizona. Do you think it helps you or hurts you to have a self-proclaimed socialist at the top of the ticket?” Biden said. He pointed out that he was asked to come into the swing districts in 2018 that gave the Democrats the House majority.

Biden is best, however, when he is showing his personality, both with humor and empathy. He joked on Ash Wednesday about host Chris Cuomo’s forehead, “You know, when you come out here, the makeup artist put stuff on you, you know. I said, ‘Don’t fool with the ashes. My mother will come down from heaven and smite me.’ . . . This was not a planned deal, but, you know, it’s kind of a Catholic thing. Anyway.”

In a heartbreaking exchange, he also spoke with the Rev. Anthony Thompson, whose wife was killed in the 2015 Charleston church shooting. When Biden talks about loss — something he is all too familiar with — he rises above the level of ordinary politician. He can touch people deeply and unashamedly show his own pain.

“What you all did was astounding,” Biden said. “All of those who died, were killed by this white supremacist, they forgave him. They forgave him. The ultimate act of Christian charity. They forgave him.”

He recounted going back to church on Sunday because his son Beau had just died. He was looking for “hope,” he explained as he teared up. Then, speaking of his own loss, he told the audience, choking back the tears, “When my wife was killed and my daughter was killed and my son died, I’ve only been able to deal with it by realizing they’re part of my being. My son Beau was my soul.” It was an extraordinary moment when the genuine man, without artifice or manipulation, can bear his heart and reveal his decency. It is what makes Biden a different sort of politician.

This is still a presidential race, however, and Biden did not miss a chance to land some blows. He was asked what happens if Trump does not leave if he loses. “Our democracy is at risk,” he said. He opined that considering how Trump has treated the military, FBI and intelligence community, “I have no worry about him being escorted out of the White House.”

When asked to speak directly to Trump, Biden calmly implored Trump to respect the wishes of the voters. He even added a zinger: ”If you’re worried about someone interfering in our election, why don’t you do something about Russia now?”

As rocky as Biden had been at times during this campaign, in the past week or so, with his back to the wall, he has shown the will to win and the raw political skills to pull it off. If Democratic voters recognize that in Saturday’s primary, he may regain his front-runner status.