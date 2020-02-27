AD

The list of the missed is long.

The time’s-up chime is clearly an indispensable tool. But the key thing missing Tuesday was a willingness to depart from the script, one that appeared oddly off-key and almost stubbornly indifferent to headlines. It was as though there was some unstated prohibition against asking Biden about his Nelson Mandela arrest claim or plunging into the vast issues surrounding former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s nondisclosure agreements.

The scripted questions and directions from the booth are primarily the responsibility of executives. They speak into the ears of the moderators. They structure the team. They call the plays. They are the coaching staff.

It’s unclear how one of the most incendiary charges ever made on a debate stage — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s accusation that Bloomberg ordered one of his pregnant employees to “kill it” — went almost ignored. Failure to explore that charge was journalistic malpractice. Other candidates, not just Warren, should have had opportunities to press the billionaire on his employment practices. Meanwhile, Warren should have been pressed about her claim of having been fired for being “visibly pregnant,” a charge that has been challenged by the Washington Free Beacon with persuasive detail.

My theory is that CBS News’s unseen team of directors, producers and executives wasn’t prepared to be tough on Democrats. (Full disclosure: I have been an NBC and MSNBC political analyst since 2016. I worked closely with CNN’s television news team for the four 2016 GOP primary debates on which the cable news network partnered with my radio network, Salem Media. Also, I have appeared on CBS and often had CBS News professionals as guests on my radio show.)

Although networks and other news outlets take turns with the presidential primary debates, it should be noted: Big media doesn’t own these debates. At least, it shouldn’t. Commercial breaks are disconcerting — and not just the last, bizarre break in the roller-derby debate on Tuesday. They are fundamentally at odds with the avowed public purpose of serving voters. Debates ought to serve electorates, not bottom lines. They ought to cover key issues, be organized and be effectively presented. They need to be fair and balanced. The half of the country that leans center-right needs to be represented. The questions need to hit hard in the way White House correspondents routinely assail President Trump (which is both fine and a model for aggressive questioning that Democrats rarely encounter, or so it seems to many conservatives).

This brings me to the fall debates.

Unlike the primary debates, the general election debates between the parties’ nominees are run by the Commission on Presidential Debates. Trump has made clear his problems with the commission as structured. I don’t know many Republicans who don’t share the president’s view that most Manhattan and Beltway media elites loathe him specifically and conservatives generally. Thus I hope that ahead of the scheduled debates, Trump and the Democratic nominee can agree to a process similar to that often used to form arbitration panels. Trump names one host per fall debate, the Democratic nominee names one, and those two questioners agree on a third. Three different panels for each of the three debates would provide a great mix of professionals. Give each panel a chime and a lot of practice time as well as experienced network teams. Allow broadcast access for all comers, and the crucial encounters in the fall will not disintegrate into the sadly familiar combination of onstage chaos and missed opportunities.

Tuesday night’s fiasco may have helped Sanders hold on to his lead and denied his rivals a breakout moment. But mostly it cheated an interested audience during one of the rare moments when a large slice of the United States is watching the same thing. Future moments shouldn’t be wasted, counted as profit opportunities or branded safe spaces for Democrats.

