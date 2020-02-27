* Eli Yokley reports that three in five Democrats think Barack Obama has endorsed a candidate; half of them think it’s either Bloomberg or Biden.
* Jennifer Palmieri explains why Elizabeth Warren is the most skillful communicator of all the presidential candidates.
* Jamison Foser has an excellent Twitter thread laying out parameters for thinking through the thorny question of what to do if no Democratic candidate wins a majority of delegates.
* Daniel Schultz explains why publicly shaming the president and the administration is the right thing to do.
* Corey Brettschneider makes a good case that despite what you may think, the president can’t actually pardon Roger Stone.
* Over at Just Security, Nicholas Rasmussen has a penetrating look into just how deep and lasting the problems created by Trump’s politicization of our intelligence services are likely to prove.
* David Wasserman looks at the political/retail geography of America and what it tells us about the 2020 election.
* Matt Gertz analyzes how the Fox-Trump nexus is aiming coronavirus conspiracy theorizing against journalists and Democrats.
* Linda Greenhouse says the Supreme Court’s recent decisions on religious “freedom” are taking us to a very dangerous place.
* Addy Baird reports on the jockeying already underway in San Francisco to replace Nancy Pelosi when she retires.
* Mary Clare Jalonick and Hannah Fingerhut report on a new poll showing that only a third of Americans are confident the votes will be counted accurately in November.
* And JM Rieger looks back at what Republicans said about President Obama when the Ebola crisis was ongoing. You will not be surprised.