Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services sent more than a dozen workers to receive the first Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, without proper training for infection control or appropriate protective gear, according to a whistleblower complaint.
The workers did not show symptoms of infection and were not tested for the virus, according to lawyers for the whistleblower, who is a senior HHS official based in Washington who oversees workers at the Administration for Children and Families, a unit within HHS.
The whistleblower is seeking federal protection because she alleges she was unfairly and improperly reassigned after raising concerns about the safety of these workers to HHS officials, including those within the office of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. She was told Feb. 19 that if she does not accept the new position in 15 days, which is March 5, she would be terminated.

Well, the “Make Silencing Whistleblowers Great Again” effort is going swimmingly.

* Rachel Siegal and Thomas Heath report that things are jittery on Wall Street:

U.S. markets plunged sharply Thursday, extending a four-day loss that hasn’t been seen since the financial crisis, amid growing fears about the spreading coronavirus threatening world economies.
The three major U.S. stock indexes entered correction territory on Thursday, a 10 percent reversal from recent high that signals something is amiss to numbers-obsessed Wall Street. The speed of the declines was startling, with the Dow Jones industrial average tumbling from its all-time peak in only 10 sessions. The blue chip index lost more than 3,200 points this week and had its worst point drop in history on Thursday.
“The Dow’s four-day decline this week is 11.13 percent, the worst since October 2008, when the blue chips fell 15 percent in four days,” said Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices. The S&P has lost 12.04 percent in the last six sessions, which is also the fastest decline to correction since 2011.

The markets will come back up eventually; they always do. But at the moment you can bet the president is freaking out.

