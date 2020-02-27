Post columnist Henry Olsen, who supports the proposal, wrote, “The alternative is that conservative political hopes will get clear cut by the real green socialists as they bulldoze their way to victory.”
But Club for Growth and other conservative groups believe the plan proposed by some Republicans is just “Green New Deal Light.” When you give an inch on principle, you concede a negotiating posture that has also led to devastating bipartisan agreements on bailouts, spending and regulation.
Club for Growth will continue to work with principled conservatives who reject climate alarmism and fight for energy and environmental policies based on sound economic principles.
The government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers with tax breaks and subsidies. Instead, conservatives should focus on energy deregulation along the lines of the recent Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act to unleash the private sector and get the government out of the way.
Scott Parkinson, Washington
The writer is vice president of government affairs of the Club for Growth.