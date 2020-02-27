Sanders has nevertheless made statements just in the past week that could do exactly that. His comments on Cuba’s communist dictatorship, lightly condemning it while effusively praising the party’s literacy programs, drew an immediate and harsh response from two Cuban Democratic first-term congresswomen from Florida. They know they flipped their seats from red to blue because of support from normally Republican voters of Cuban ancestry whose families fled the dictatorship. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell won her seat by only a 51-49 margin and faces a serious challenge from the Republican mayor of Miami-Dade County, Carlos Gimenez. Both she and Rep. Donna Shalala, who also faces a serious challenge from a Cuban Republican, represent roughly 300,000 people of Cuban ancestry and cannot afford Sanders as the face of the party in the fall.

AD

AD

Sanders’s views on the Castro tyranny will hurt his own race as well. Cubans were 6 percent of Florida’s voters in 2016. They voted for Trump by a 13-point margin, much lower than the 26-point margin they gave Mitt Romney in the 2012 Florida primary. Sanders would have a very hard time carrying Florida if Trump does as well as Romney among Cuban voters.

Sanders’s views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will also hurt him in Florida. Jews made up roughly 4 percent of Florida’s voters, according to a 2016 exit poll. They voted heavily for Clinton, giving her a 71-23 margin nationally. But liberal Jews who are suspicious of incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tend to also be suspicious of the Palestinian government. A recent Siena College Research Institute poll found Trump beating Sanders among Jews in New York. That won’t happen in Florida, because New York’s Jewish population contains many more Republican-voting Orthodox Jews. But even a slight slippage in Sanders’s margin among Florida Jews could be decisive in a state where tenths of a point are crucial.

Opinion Who could win the Democratic primary? Use the Post Opinions Simulator to pick a state and see what might happen in upcoming primaries and caucuses.

In Pennsylvania, Sanders’s problem comes in the form of his proposed ban on fracking for natural gas. This is an essential industry in rural Pennsylvania, providing thousands of jobs and economic stimulus to otherwise remote and depressed regions. Democrats in the state are worried that a fracking ban could cost them a state that Trump won by only 44,000 votes in 2016. Evidence from other countries suggests they are right. Australia’s Labor Party lost dramatically in last year’s election in regions near the Adani coal mine in rural Queensland, which climate change activists wanted to close. Sanders could easily do even worse than Clinton did in areas dependent on fracking.

AD

AD

That impact could also drag down local Democratic incumbents. Rep. Matthew Cartwright represents the 8th Congressional District in the state’s northeastern corner. He turned back a challenge in 2018, but Trump carried his district by a whopping 53-44 margin. His seat does not have wells that use fracking, but county governments in his district have received more than $18 million in state revenue derived from fees on fracking. His race is rated a toss-up by the Cook Political Report, and he clearly would prefer to not have to defend Sanders’s fracking ban during the campaign.

These examples are surely just the tip of the iceberg. Democrats hold 30 House seats from districts that Trump carried in 2016, whereas Republicans hold only five districts that Clinton carried. Many of these seats are largely rural, in places where Sanders’s staunch opposition to the NRA is probably unpopular. Others are high-income suburban seats where most voters have private health insurance plans they would have to give up under Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan. Most of the Democrats holding these seats are in their first term and would surely prefer not to have to distance themselves from an ultraliberal nominee in their first reelection race. Perhaps that’s why none of those 30 Democrats have endorsed Sanders and 14 have endorsed either former vice president Joe Biden or former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Sanders says he can counteract these effects by increasing turnout among young and minority voters, but he has yet to do that in any of the three Democratic contests so far. Expect Democratic leaders to fight tooth and nail to keep their party from tying itself to the socialist revolutionary.