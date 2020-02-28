The president is supposed to reassure Americans during times of crisis, and all the experts say a crisis named coronavirus is coming our way. Yet what did Trump have to offer when he spoke to the country Wednesday night? A first-grader’s explanation of what the flu is, a couple of 8½-by-11 sheets of paper and a strong dose of over-optimism.

Trump said that “because of all we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low.” (Earlier he said the warm spring weather could make the disease “go away.”)

AD

Robert R. Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, put it a little differently: “Prudent to assume this pathogen will be with us for some time to come.”

AD

The president’s general lack of credibility undermines his authority on coronavirus almost from the start. While citizens may want to hear that things are going to be okay, what they want even more is to be able to trust what they hear. And if things aren’t going to be okay, citizens want to know how to keep themselves safe and to know that the White House is working to keep them safe, too.

With Trump, you can’t even trust a government map when there’s a Sharpie nearby. It is hardly comforting that his earlier promises of a ready-to-ship vaccine have now been exposed as imaginary. And agencies within his own government are issuing more worrisome predictions than Trump is prepared to acknowledge.

AD

But there’s a bigger problem for the president: Trump runs on fear. He relies on ambient anxieties about an ever-browning America, caravans on the border, the “violent” ideology of Islam or the “deep state” he claims is working against him at every turn.

AD

Trump thrives, in other words, on keeping people more worried than they need to be. Because it’s only when we are really worried about things that it can be essential for us to vote for the guy who says he alone can fix them.

But the task before him now is to make Americans only as worried as they need to be.

The moment fits the man about as well as his suits.

Then there’s the other snag. During the crises that most require reassurance from a president, the facts usually aren’t reassuring — think about Pearl Harbor, 9/11, the Challenger explosion. And during such crises, leaders might comfort the populace by focusing on something warm and fuzzy, say, a hang-together sense of national identity that reminds us of shared purpose and commonweal.

AD

“Yeah, things are bad,” the argument goes, “but they’re bad for all of us, and all of us are going to look out for each other to make them the least bad they can be.”

AD

It’s a way to make someone feel safe without actually telling them they are safe.

But that’s not a way that’s available to Trump, whose go-to move is to keep splitting us into tribes.

And on that score, this virus is just all wrong. It’s hard to blame immigrants or Islam or the so-called deep state for the germs. (Okay, he could blame his own Health and Human Services Department for, say, assisting evacuees from Wuhan without wearing any protective gear. Or he could blame his State Department for letting some infected Americans return home on a plane full of uninfected passengers.)

AD

So, instead, the president will try a rare backflip. Rather than hype a threat as he’s accustomed to doing, he will play it down; Vice President Pence has been put in charge of messaging so Trump need not fear that an independent official will spread a too-scientific message. And rather than cast the threat itself as his antagonist, he will agitate against those who speak candidly about its magnitude: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Charles E. Schumer and medical professionals attempting to do what their profession demands.

AD

Of course, because of all the scaremongering he has done, and all the division he has sown, even if Trump did start to tell the truth about the coronavirus, many people wouldn’t believe him anyway.

That shouldn’t make anyone feel better about anything.